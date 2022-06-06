First photo, Dustin White, co-owner of White Canvass Studio in Sturgis, shaves wood to make custom wood frames during the 2nd Annual Sturgis Art Festival in downtown Sturgis on Saturday. Second photo, festival goers also were encouraged to use chalk to create their own design on sidewalks along Harley-Davidson Way. The event featured more than 50 art, craft, and food vendor booths along with a full day of musical performances.
Pioneer photos by Deb Holland
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.