Sturgis Area Arts Council presents 43rd annual Community Christmas Concert.jpg

The 43rd annual Community Christmas concert combined choir on Sunday at the community center theater.  Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

STURGIS — The Sturgis Area Arts Council presented the 43rd Community Christmas Concert on Sunday at the community center theater. 

Choirs from the First Presbyterian, Immanuel Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, First United Methodist, and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church performed Christmas songs followed by the combined choirs performing the final selection with the audience ‘Joy to the World’.  Randy Bender, the narrator for the past 16 concerts, said he was honored to be part of the Sturgis tradition, and thanked the audience for their support of the Arts Council. 

