STURGIS — The Sturgis Area Arts Council presented the 43rd Community Christmas Concert on Sunday at the community center theater.
Choirs from the First Presbyterian, Immanuel Lutheran, Grace Lutheran, First United Methodist, and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic church performed Christmas songs followed by the combined choirs performing the final selection with the audience ‘Joy to the World’. Randy Bender, the narrator for the past 16 concerts, said he was honored to be part of the Sturgis tradition, and thanked the audience for their support of the Arts Council.
Dede LaRue, Sturgis Area Arts Council (SAAC) president dedicated the new theater audio system that cost nearly $70,000. “Several years ago the SAAC was notified the antiquated sound system was to old and we couldn’t get replacement parts anymore and we were desperate. That is when a gift put in place a few years ago on behalf of Albert and Laverne Elliot became the emphasis for a gathering of funds to help pay for this important project,” said LaRue. “It was agreed that the Elliot’s gift and a match of those funds from the city of Sturgis, Sturgis Area Foundation, and the SAAC, the cost of the project was met.”
KBHB 810 AM radio will broadcast the concert at 4:05 pm, Sunday and at 9:05 am on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
