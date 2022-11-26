bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will move forward with a $9.3 million Tax Increment District (TID) to help finance an adventure park, infrastructure for residential housing, a large retail development, bike path, and a trail system.

On Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved the boundary and project plan for the TID that will pay for an aquatic recreation center; development of 100 new single-family residential lots and a 20,000-square-foot retail space; a restaurant pad; extending the city bike path by 1,900 feet from the corner of Otter and Vanocker Canyon Road currently under construction, to the adventure park; and a trail that connects the property to neighboring federal lands.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.