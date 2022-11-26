STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will move forward with a $9.3 million Tax Increment District (TID) to help finance an adventure park, infrastructure for residential housing, a large retail development, bike path, and a trail system.
On Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved the boundary and project plan for the TID that will pay for an aquatic recreation center; development of 100 new single-family residential lots and a 20,000-square-foot retail space; a restaurant pad; extending the city bike path by 1,900 feet from the corner of Otter and Vanocker Canyon Road currently under construction, to the adventure park; and a trail that connects the property to neighboring federal lands.
Ainslie explained that the Tax Incremental District is an economic development tool that is used across the country. While different states have different methods for the tool, in South Dakota, TID’s use the increased property taxes from developed land to retire the debt incurred for development. In this case, over a period of about 20 years or less, property taxes from the development of the land will be used to pay approximately $5.3 million for the adventure park, $25,000 in administrative costs for setting up the TID, and $4 million for infrastructure construction.
According to state law, for the life of the Tax Increment District, taxing entities receive the tax dollars the property generated before it was developed. Then after the debts are repaid from the increased property taxes from the development, those increases are placed back on the tax rolls.
In the case of the land purchased for the adventure park and subsequent development, there were no previous property taxes paid, according to an economic analysis that is included with the TID project plan. However, once the project is built, the economic analysis states that the total assessed valuation of the land will increase by more than $63 million. Once the TID is paid off, that assessed valuation would provide $333,733 for the city of Sturgis, $473,686 for the Sturgis School District, and $245,075 for Meade County, according to the economic study.
The project plan also states that more than adequate annual tax receipts will be received from the development to make the annual TID payments within 20 years, and possibly in a shorter period of time. Additionally, it says the economic analysis did not account for higher assessed valuations as the valuation of homes increases, a factor that would provide even more property tax than projected. Currently, the estimated annual residential valuation for the 100-home development is about $415,000.
Sturgis City Administrator Daniel Ainslie said while the adventure park project plan has been criticized for its residential home development, that piece of the puzzle is necessary to generate the TID income to retire the debt incurred to build the aquatic park and associated features. The TID, he said, will allow the city to build the park without raising taxes or fees for residents.
“This proposed private development would generate funds that exceed those required to construct the proposed adventure park,” he said. “The committee’s goal from the beginning was to ensure that taxes were not raised. The concept is that the development of this recreational facility would catalyze private development, which would greatly enhance the assessed value of the property. The new tax revenue would be used to pay for the cost of the infrastructure that was developed to start the private development.
“As this project will generate new jobs and economic activity, it would likely be classified by the state as an economic development TIF. This means that the school district’s portion of the Tax Increment Funds would be backfilled by the state. The city would receive new funds through additional sales tax and utility rates paid by the new residents and retailers.”
The adventure park could include about three to four acres of swimming area (about 25 times larger than the existing pool at the Sturgis Community Center); a zero-entry sand beach, a splash pad, miniature golf, waterslides, a playground, a celebration, concession and restroom facilities, walking trails, winter time sledding and ice skating, and more. The concept, he said, was borne out of the community’s desire to develop more parks to attract existing residents and tourists, and it is the result of two years of research conducted by the Sturgis Outdoor Aquatics Committee, which is comprised of residents who expressed interest in the project.
“The Committee’s goal was to compete with Spearfish and retain Sturgis-area residents and potentially attract some additional visitors to our community,” Ainslie wrote in a report to the city council. He added that the plan is endorsed by the Hotel/Motel BID Board, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Foundation Board. “Similar facilities have proven to be tourist attractions in other states and it has been endorsed by several business groups who believe that the Sturgis Adventure Park will enhance the quality of life of Sturgis while attracting more visitors to our community.”
In addition to the TID financing, Ainslie reported that so far the Outdoor Aquatics Committee has helped raise more than $400,000 in community donations for the project.
According to the TID project plan and contract between the city and developer Vanocker Development, LLC, final plans for the TID project must be completed by November 2027 or earlier. Under the contract, Vanocker Development LLC will obtain private financing for $7.8 million of the project costs, while the city will provide $1.5 million in secondary funds necessary. All of those funds are expected to be paid with the TID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.