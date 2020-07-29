Sturgis approves new TIF district

STURGIS — An area in southwest Sturgis will see some improvements in the coming years with the passage of a Tax Increment Finance District for Wheeler Heights Estates.
The Sturgis City Council voted unanimously Monday to fund a portion of the street reconstruction and utility infrastructure costs of Katie Lane by establishing a TIF.
The $110,000 project plan includes, administration fees, financing fees, road grading and paving Katie Lane at a width of 24-feet, as well as providing a cul-de- sac for the benefit of adjacent landowners. Utility infrastructure improvements include the extension of the sewer main from Pine View Drive. City water lines currently exist and no improvements are included in this plan.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said TIFs are valuable to the city because it is one way of approaching development that spreads the cost out for several years across multiple properties.
“It helps incentivize getting properties developed and put on the tax rolls at a higher valuation,” he said.
Not authorizing TIFs may mean the property sits undeveloped for quite some time, Ainslie said.
Notices on the TIF have been sent to other taxing entities which include Meade County and the Meade School District.
The areas to be included are Lots 1, 10A & 10B of Lot 10 of Bowman Addition. Those lots are currently inside Sturgis city limits. These properties are single-family residential lots that front Katie Lane, which is currently a city-maintained gravel road.
Lot B of Wheeler Heights and Lot S (the city-owned well lot) are currently outside of city limits. The owner of Lot B, Smitty LLC, has agreed to annex Lot B and to subdivide the undeveloped property into three new lots.
Ainslie said a voluntary annexation and development agreement has been drafted. The plat of the proposed lots has been reviewed and approved by the Planning Commission.
Once annexed and subdivided, Lots 1-3 of Lot B of Wheeler Heights will be zoned as low-density residential housing lots and listed for sale as single-family lots.
Ainslie said additional tax revenues will help subsidize the cost of improvements for funding the reconstruction of Katie Lane. And after the TIF expires, the tax revenues for the full value of the property will be allocated.
“If the lots are developed, the city will benefit from the additional property tax and utility revenue that would be generated from the construction of any future single-family homes,” he said.
The TIF would be paid off in about seven years, Ainslie said. It would be a self-funded TIF which means the city would provide the money to pay for it. It would be repaid at a 5% interest rate through the taxes off that property, he said.
The city currently has four active TIFs in addition to the one approved Monday within the city limits. They include: Canyon View, Dolan Creek, Scott Peterson Motors, and Woodland Drive.
