Sturgis approves liquor, wine license renewals

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council Monday approved 45 retail (on-off sale) malt beverage and SD Farm Wine licenses.
The following renewal applications for the calendar year 2021-2022 were approved: 1337 Main LLC - 1073 Main St – regular, Jackson Winery and Vineyards LLC - Belle Joli Winery - 3951 Vanocker Canyon Rd – regular, Glen and Suzanne Bailey, LLC - Big Bertha’s Biker Bar - 1123 Main St – regular, Big D Oil Co - Big D Oil #46 - 2800 Junction Ave. – regular, Big Rig RV Park - 3333 Dolan Creek Rd – regular, Dvorak Convenience Stores, Inc. - BJ’s Country Store - 2640 Lazelle St – regular, Shawn Fischer - Boulder Canyon Station -2715 Lazelle, Ste D – regular, CBH Cooperative - CBH Cooperative - 2030 Lazelle – regular, Charley’s Sturgis Classic Bike Event LLC - Charley’s - 947 Main Street – regular, Moyle Petroleum Co. -Common Cents Food Store #120 - 2421 S. Junction Ave – regular, MG Oil CO - Comer Pantry’ #6 Sturgis - 990 Lazelle – regular, Days End Campground Inc - Days End Campground - 2501 Avalanche Rd – regular, Joe DesJarlais Jr. - DesJarlais Farms LLC - 1335 Ballpark – regular, Robert Tomkins- Dirty Dogs Roadhouse Inc – regular, Dolgen Midwest LLC - Dollar General Store #18409 - 1940 Lazelle – regular, Big Als Pizza Inc - Dominos Pizza - 1057 Main St – restaurant, Family Dollar #7146-2415 Lazelle – regular, Kenny Price - Fat Boys LLC - 1544 Lazelle – regular, Jim Mason - Gold Pan Pizza - 1133 Main St – regular, Kan-Meyer Inc - Grocery Mart - 2216 Junction – regular, Rick & Brandy Jacobs - Jacobs Auto Repair- 1412 Junction Ave – regular, Mako Enterprises Inc - Kickstart Travel Center - 12998 Hwy 34 – regular, Hullinger Cuny LLC. -Kwik Mart - 2217 Junction Ave – regular, Lisa Cress - La Risa Mexican Cuisine - 748 Lazelle – restaurant, Lynn’s Inc - Lynn’s Dakotamart Sturgis - 1111 Lazelle – regular, Black Hills Pizza Hut Inc - Pizza Hut of Sturgis - 2249 Lazelle – regular, Old West Enterprises, LLC - Pizza Ranch of Sturgis 2711 Lazelle St. – regular, Dvorak Convenience Stores Inc - Poker Alice Casino - 2640 Lazelle St – regular, Sheree D. Schriver - Red’s Grill & Pub - 2214 Junction Ave. – restaurant, Billy & Nancy Fields - Rosco’s Steakhouse - 976 Lazelle – regular, Dungeon Bar, Inc - Royal Flush Casino & Sport Bar - 1030 Main St – regular, Shanghai Garden Inc - Shanghai Garden - 1541 Lazelle St. – restaurant, Lybeck’s Twenty-First Century Inc - Shenanigan’s Casino - 935 Main St – regular, KLD & B Inc - Steel Pony Campground - 12997 SD Hwy 34 – regular, Jawbone Investments LLC - Slinger Saloon - 102 Main St – regular, Sturgis Brewing Company - 600 Anna Street – regular, MAJR, LLC - Sturgis Coffee Company - 2275 Lazelle Street – restaurant, Sturgis Events LLC - Sturgis Events - 1231 Lazelle – regular, Sturgis RV Park, LLC - Sturgis RV Park, LLC - 1175 W Woodland – regular, Sturgis Strikers LLC - Sturgis Strikers - 910 1st Street – regular, Sturgis Wine Company LLC - Sturgis Wine Company - 1117 Main Street – regular, Key City Enterprises LLC - The Knuckle Saloon - 931 1st Street – regular, Morgan LLC - Total E’Clips Salon – 920 1st St – regular, David Stewart - Uncle Louie’s Diner - 1039 Main St – restaurant, BW Gas & Convenience Retail LLC - Yesway Store #1193 - 2350 Lazelle – regular.
These licenses are renewed annually.
