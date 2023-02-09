By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will move forward with design services for its planned adventure park.
On Monday, the Sturgis City Council approved the design services contract and professional services agreement of more than $573,000. The agreement with Kyle Treloar of Vanocker Development, along with CRS Construction and Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, will include conceptual and final designs. Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the hope is to have designs completed by Aug. 21 of this year, with bidding for the project set to begin in September and construction starting in October. Ultimately, Ainslie said the city hopes to have the project completed by next August.
Fees in the $573,671 contract include a $15,000 submittal fee to send plans to FEMA, costs related to platting and topographical surveys of the site, additional public meeting and surveys that may be necessary, long distance travel to review similar parks, equipment or materials, a geotechnical report, scale models, a life-cycle cost analysis, and more.
The Sturgis Adventure Park will include a 12-15 acre multi-seasonal park with year-round use aquatic features, a miniature golf course, playground, a sledding hill, concessions, walking trails with lighting, trail connections and a trailhead for nearby single-track trail system, and more. The design services will apply to the publicly owned portion of about 18 acres and not to the residential section of the development which is being handled privately. Under the agreement, Vanocker Development will conduct stakeholder meetings, create conceptual designs with cost estimates and 30% of the schematic designs, and ultimately create design development and construction plans based on public input and council direction.
Before approving the design services contract, Sturgis Councilwoman Beka Zerbst questioned a section of the professional services agreement that specifically requires designers to consult with the Black Hills Trails Association when working on plans for a single-track trail. While Zerbst said she encourages taking input from the trails association, she was concerned about adding the specific nonprofit to the city agreement.
“My point is not that I don’t want Black Hills Trails at the table or that their input is not worthwhile,” Zerbst said. “Their experience and the hard work they’ve done is a wonderful thing. I don’t recall a nonprofit being included in this way in a development agreement, and I think it is setting a precedence we need to be aware of.”
Treloar reported that regardless of how the professional services agreement reads, designers have already made arrangements to work with representatives from the Black Hills Trails Association, in order to take advantage of their expertise in trail development.
Ultimately, the Sturgis City Council removed the specific reference to the Black Hills Trails Association from the contract, and instead expressed intentions to work with them and other pertinent nonprofit organizations in developing designs for the adventure park.
“Black Hills Trails needs to be part of this process because they are experienced in building the regional trails and I think they are a very productive entity for our town,” Zerbst said. “This is not to remove them from the process at all. It is just to clarify at what point the stakeholders come in not only for this project but other future projects as well.”
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.