Sturgis approves 2022 liquor, wine license renewals

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council approved two off-sale liquor licenses, eight on-sale liquor licenses and 21 on-off sale wine license renewals.
The package (off-sale) liquor license renewals included two for the city of Sturgis - Sturgis Liquor, 1075 Lazelle St., and Sturgis Liquor Annex, 1516 Lazelle St.
The retail (on-sale with Sunday sales) liquor license renewals include:
American Legion Meade Post 33/ VFW Paha Sapa Post 2730, 868 Main St.; Willie Nillie Inc. dba Baymont-Sturgis, 2721 Lazelle St.; Low Country Oysters of Sturgis, LLC, The Beaver Bar, 12976 Highway 34; KSLB & D, Inc., Iron Horse Saloon & Steakhouse, 888 Junction Ave.; Homeslice Management, LLC, Loud American Roadhouse - 1305 Main St.; PSI Enterprises, LLC, Oasis Bar & Lounge - 1145 Main St.; Schmid Investments, Sidehack Saloon - 1027 Lazelle St.; Key City Enterprises, The Knuckle Saloon – 931 1st St.
The license for One Eyed Jacks Saloon of Sturgis Inc. - 1304 Main St., was approved in a separate motion by the council Monday night because the establishment has a new owner.
Wine (on-off sale) licenses: Willie Nillie Inc. dba Baymont-Sturgis, 2715 Lazelle St.; CBH Cooperative - Cenex-C-Store - 2030 Lazelle St.; Moyle Petroleum, Common Cents - 2421 Junction Ave.; Days End Campground - 2501 Avalanche Rd.; Robert Tompkins dba Dirty Dogs Roadhouse Inc. – 1025 Junction Ave.; Dolgen Midwest LLC, Dollar General Store #18409 - 1940 Lazelle St.; Amy Groves dba Emma’s Ice Cream Emporium – 1063 Main St.; Family Dollar Store #7146, 2415 Lazelle St., Kan-Meyer Inc., Grocery Mart - 2216 Junction Ave.; Lisa Cress, LaRisa Mexican Cuisine, 748 Lazelle St., Lynn’s Discount Foods, Inc., Lynn’s Dakota Mart - 1111 Lazelle St.; Sheree D. Schriver, Red’s Grill & Pub - 2214 Junction Ave.; Dungeon Bar, Royal Flush Casino and Sports Bar - 1030 Main St.; Jawbone Investments, Stinger Saloon - 1102 Main St.; Sturgis Brewing Co – 600 Anna St., MAJR, LLC, Sturgis Coffee Company - 2275 Lazelle St.; Sturgis Wine Company LLC, Sturgis Wine Company - 1117 Main St.; Key City Enterprises, The Knuckle Saloon – 931 1st St.; Baylee White/Morgan LLC, Total E’Clips Salon - 920 1st St.; David Stewart, Uncle Louie’s Diner, 1039 Main St., Willie Nillie Inc., and BW Gas & Convenience, Yesway Store 1194 - 2620 Lazelle St.
These licenses are renewed annually.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.