STURGIS — An apartment complex planned just off Lazelle Street in northwest Sturgis will help fill the void of workforce housing in the community, city officials say.
Rod Bradley, representing PSI Family LLP, submitted a zoning amendment request to the city asking to change zoning from Highway Service to Medium-Density Residential at 715 12th Street, behind Speedy Lube and east of Sturgis Coffee Company, to construct a two-story, 14-unit apartment complex.
Bradley also requested a variance to the eight-unit maximum allowed in areas of medium-density residential zoning.
The Sturgis City Council on Monday, June 20, approved first reading of the zoning change and adopted the variance allowing 14 units instead of the eight units allowed by city ordinance.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said lack of housing has been one of the primary concerns of large employers in the community.
“It’s very hard for employees to find housing in our community and, as such, they end up living in Spearfish or Rapid City and commuting here,” Ainslie said.
The time commitment involved with commuting and especially now with the higher gas prices, there is the likelihood of those individuals looking for employment in those other communities, he said.
“We see a significant amount of turnover in jobs because people end up getting a job initially in Sturgis and after a couple of months, they decide it makes more sense to get a job where they live,” Ainslie said. “Having housing that people can move into so that they’re able to live and work in the same community is important for workforce development and also to make sure that all of our businesses are able to employ the people that they need to employ.”
Sturgis Economic Development Director Amanda Anglin concurred, saying the community is sorely lacking in workforce housing. A study commissioned by SEDC in 2019 showed that there was a need for 50 to 54 market-rate units in the community.
“Since then, we haven’t had any developers come in and build any apartments,” Anglin said. “So, according to our study we’re far behind on what we need in our community to service our residents. We’re three years into that five-year plan already and this is the first (building) that’s come up.”
Council member Angela Wilkerson asked if there was a suggested price point for the rental units.
Ainslie said what it comes down to is that no more than 30% of the median adjusted gross income for the area can be spent on housing expenses.
“The assumed utility expense is $150 so it’s going to be roughly around $1,000 (a month),” Ainslie said.
The two-story, 14-unit apartment complex would be similar to the Sierra Vista apartments on Ball Park Road in Sturgis. The units would feature one and two bedrooms.
City ordinance and building code requirements for parking, green space, maximum lot coverage, and so on, will still need to be met by the developer.
Also, the property, which is currently owned by Scott Hymans and is for sale, is within the 100-year floodplain, in which a floodplain development permit would also be required to ensure floodplain construction regulations are met.
Bradley’s original application included plans for a three-story, 21-unit structure. After the Sturgis Planning Commission meeting on May 3, the request was revised to 14 units. Dave Smith, Sturgis Director of Planning & Permitting, said the request was downsized with the anticipation that a tax increment finance district could be considered to help subsidize costs of the project.
Although some neighbors oppose the addition of the apartment complex, city officials say 70.3% of the residents surrounding the property approved of the plan. There is currently medium residential zoning across the street from where this apartment complex is proposed.
