Sturgis annexes Vanocker Canyon property

STURGIS — By the end of the week, the city of Sturgis hopes to have proposals on how to develop a 77-acre tract of land it recently purchased in Vanocker Canyon.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie told the city council Tuesday that the city has selected two developers to complete final proposals for the development and that they hope to get them by Friday, July 8. He said both developers would include in their plans a portion of property set aside to construct an aquatic adventure park.
The city anticipates holding additional public comment meetings in late August or September to review the selected developer’s proposals and to provide final comments on the proposed aquatic park.
Then, Ainslie said, it is anticipated that the city council would make a final decision on transferring the property to the developer and approving the financing package for the aquatic park in October.
The next step in accomplishing all that was to petition to annex the property and then annex it which both were done at the meeting Tuesday.
The annexation issue passed unanimously, but not before a name change on the official annexation resolution.
Councilman Aaron Jordan asked if the name Vanocker Canyon Adventure Park and Estates was the legal description of the property. Councilman Mike Bachand said he believed that name sends the wrong message to the community.
Ainslie responded saying it should no longer be referred to as the Richards’ property and renamed to better reflect the future intent of the land.
“It’s going to be renamed several times before it actually gets built, but this is just to give everyone full disclosure of the property we are talking about and what the uses are,” he said.
Councilman Tony Dargatz said the assumption is already out in the community that the city is building the lakeside adventure park.
Jordan suggested the name be shortened to Vanocker Canyon Estates for the resolution purposes.
“Based on information I have right now, I’m in support of it (the adventure park), but I do think we still need to go through that process in getting some feedback from the community and kind of lay this out,” Jordan said.
The name on the resolution is “mere terminology,” Councilman Dean Sigman said.
“It’s not dictating shovels in the ground whatsoever. It’s just unknowing and fear and whatever else… That’s part of our job to say: ‘pump the brakes on this.’ The dozers aren’t headed up there tomorrow and we’re not putting up a big archway with this sign on it. It’s just a name for the piece of paper,” he said.
Councilwoman Beka Zerbst explained that the name actually came from discussions in the city’s legal and finance committee.
“It was not Daniel creating this name. It came out of legal and finance,” she said.
The 77-acre site is bounded by the municipal city limits to the west and north. The city is the only landowner within the proposed annexation area. As such, it was the prerogative of the city council to authorize the submission of the annexation petition and to approve that petition to annex the parcel into the city limits.
Ainslie also said during discussion Tuesday that he wanted to make sure everyone was fully aware that the city is not building the streets, they’re not building houses and they’re not building commercial properties or anything else on the property.
In addition to housing and commercial development, the land also could be home to a 12-acre aquatic adventure park which would feature a sand beach, splash pad, playground and more.
The council will need to surplus the property and sell all, but the portion set aside for the adventure park to the developer.
“This (annexation) is important because there are some grant funds that are available but properties need to be inside the city limits to be able to apply for that so this is the next step so the city can proceed with those grant applications,” Ainslie said.
In March, the Sturgis City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a 77-acre tract of land abutting the Sturgis city limits across from Scott Peterson Motors in Vanocker Canyon for $1.4 million. Money for the land came from the city’s reserves.
