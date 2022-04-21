Sturgis annexes area along Avalanche Road for development

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has taken the first step toward promoting more single-family residential housing in the city.
The council voted unanimously Monday for a voluntary annexation of nearly 11 acres of property to the west of Avalanche Road for Phase 1 of the Valley View subdivision which will include 50 single-family home lots.
PIVOT Development Group LLC, which is developing the subdivision, does not have a full finished master plan yet, but the total of all housing planned in the area could exceed 350 single-family and multi-family units.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie explained that infrastructure improvements, including streets, sidewalks, sewer, and water, will be at the expense of the developer; however, formation of a TIF district will be considered in order to help subsidize infrastructure improvements.
“If the lots are developed, the city will benefit from the municipal tax and utility revenue that would be generated from the single-family homes,” Ainslie said.
Ainslie said TIFs are valuable to the city because it is one way of approaching development that spreads the cost out for several years across multiple properties. It helps incentivize getting properties developed and put on the tax rolls at a higher valuation, he said.
PIVOT has told the city that if a TIF is not approved they wouldn’t be able to develop the property.
Ainslie told council members that the map showing the annexation may look a little disjointed, but more development is planned to the east of the area asking to be annexed.
“The property to the east is already in the city limits. They’re just making sure that all properties all of the development here would be served by city utilities including water, wastewater, as well as sanitation,” he said.
The city’s infrastructure advisory committee has been reviewing the proposed master plan in the area in significant detail, Ainslie said.
Council member Aaron Jordan, a member of the advisory committee, thanked the developers for the patience in working through some unknowns with the city on the project.
“We’re working with state to figure out what that ROW (Right of Way) is gonna be, and so I really appreciate the developers being pretty flexible,” he said.
Mayor Mark Carstensen said annexation of the property and ultimately the development will help meet the significant need for more housing in Sturgis.
