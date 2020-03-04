STURGIS — Two controversial annexations before the Sturgis City Council have been delayed.
The council was prepared to issue resolutions of annexation Monday for the Murray Properties and Jackpine Gypsies — a motorcycle racetrack in southwest Sturgis.
After more than two hours of testimony concerning the Jackpine Gypsies annexation, the council voted 4-3 to put off consideration of the resolution for annexation for 60 days.
Voting for the continuation were council members Jason Anderson, Rhea Crane, Beka Zerbst, and Dave Martinson. Voting against the continuation were Mayor Mark Carstensen and council members Terry Keszler and Mike Bachand.
Council member Ron Waterland abstained from voting because of his former affiliation with the Jackpine Gypsies. And council member Steve Keszler, a teacher at Sturgis Brown High School, was absent for parent/teacher conferences.
Jackpine Gypsies Club Chairman Brett Winsell, along with fellow club member Jim Paisley, made a presentation to the board about the proposed annexation which focused on the history of their property and ultimately asking council members: “Why now?” is annexation being considered.
“What’s the rush? Why does this have to be done so soon?” Paisley said.
Within the resolution for annexation, the city outlined reasons for wanting to annex contiguous properties saying it provides for the orderly growth and development of the city.
The city also maintains that those who currently receive city services such as water and sewer, along with fire and ambulance service, should be paying their fair share of the costs just as other city residents are.
But the Jackpine Gypsies say it is unlikely that there will be residential or commercial development on their property.
“We aren’t going to build any houses there. We have no plan to bring other commercial business in there. Our biggest question is: Why now?” Paisley said.
Paisley believes that at some point the Jackpine Gypsies ground will get annexed.
“It is probably the most equitable for the citizens of Sturgis, but we’ve always felt that we’ve paid our way,” he said.
Paisley questioned why the Jackpine Gypsies property had not been annexed when the construction of Moose Drive was done.
Paisley believes the real reason the city wants to annex the Jackpine Gypsies is so that they can have control over the Gypsies’ property.
“Even though our use is grandfathered in, there is no doubt that the city will, at some point, address ordinances that will restrict the time of day that we can race, will restrict any given day of the year that we can race, and will restrict noise levels,” he said.
City Council member Zerbst asked Paisley and Winsell if a vote against annexation is the only acceptable path going forward.
“Are you open to working on a voluntary annexation?” she asked.
Winsell said he believes the representatives for the Jackpine Gypsies are trying their best to come up with a plan that works for all involved.
“We’re trying to come up with something. But we’re really against it in its current form,” he said.
Winsell said the Jackpine Gypsies are willing to work with the city to find a resolution that is positive for both sides.
“But I don’t think everything has been thought through,” he said. “Make us a fair deal. Give us some time. Don’t twist our arm behind our back and we will try to work with you guys to come up with something that will work for all of us.”
Also, a hearing on the Murray Properties annexation was moved to May 4. In the interim, the city and landowners will be in discussions for a possible voluntary annexation, said Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie.
At the Feb. 3 meeting of the Sturgis City Council, the council passed a Resolution of Intent to Annex the Murray Properties.
“Since that time, there has been additional communications between the property owners and myself,” said Sturgis City Attorney Greg Barnier. “There has been a proposal for a voluntary agreement.”
Voluntary annexation means the city and landowners agree on terms so that annexation can happen.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.