Sturgis Alliances of Churches potato feed nets over $1,700
Jenene Earl, Sturgis First United Methodist pastor, serves up the fixings for the potato feed on Tuesday at the community center in Sturgis.

 STURGIS — The Sturgis Alliance of Churches annual loaded potato fundraiser was a huge success, with 201 people enjoying loaded potatoes and salad on Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center. 

Rev. Paul Henschen, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, said the money raised tonight would help those in need.  “There are a number of churches here, and in spite of our differences, and our theologies, the one thing that can unite us is ‘Mission.’ We come together like this for a fundraiser, and the money raised is used to help people in need, and that is the main purpose behind the churches is ‘Mission.’ 

