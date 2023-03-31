STURGIS — The Sturgis Alliance of Churches annual loaded potato fundraiser was a huge success, with 201 people enjoying loaded potatoes and salad on Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center.
Rev. Paul Henschen, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, said the money raised tonight would help those in need. “There are a number of churches here, and in spite of our differences, and our theologies, the one thing that can unite us is ‘Mission.’ We come together like this for a fundraiser, and the money raised is used to help people in need, and that is the main purpose behind the churches is ‘Mission.’
You can see here today with over 200 people, how often does that happen with all of these denominations coming together?” said Henschen.
There are 12 churches that are members of the Sturgis Alliance of Churches. Deb Loobey, an active member and one of the event organizers said they had four potatoes left, serving 201 people and will net just over $1,700. The funds raised will support those that may need help with utilities, food, gas, lodging and other critical expenses.
The mission of the organization exists for the purpose of working together in the spirit of Christ to accomplish the work of Christ.
The next event that the Alliance of Churches will sponsor is the Cross Walk on Good Friday, April 7, starting at noon at the First Presbyterian Church. The overall topic that will be discussed at different churches during the walk will be the ‘Seven Last Words of Jesus’ with the walk ending at Grace Lutheran Church.
