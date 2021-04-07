Sturgis airport earns state award

STURGIS — The Sturgis Municipal Airport has been chosen the 2020 Medium General Aviation Airport of the Year in South Dakota.
Thomas Koch, Airport Inspector with the South Dakota Department of Transportation Office of Aeronautics, said the Sturgis Airport was chosen from among 17 medium general aviation airports in the state.
“The Sturgis airport was chosen because it met all the criteria listed and overall had an excellent appearance,” he said.
There is an extensive list of criteria for the best maintained airport award, Koch said. In general, the airport should look neat, free from debris, and be kept up in a tidy fashion.
“It should look nice and be pleasing to the eye,” he said.
Dave Smith, director of planning & permitting for the city of Sturgis who oversees the airport for the city, said all the credit for the award goes to Sturgis Municipal Airport Manager Roger Burnham and his staff.
“I couldn’t do it without them. It’s a real team effort. All I do is make sure they’ve got everything they need,” Smith said.
The city contracts with Burnham to manage the airport. Reece Kor is the flight instructor at the airport.
Smith said the airport continues to grow. The city of Sturgis recently approved a $345,000 contract with Helms & Associates to construct a new taxiway at the airport. The new taxiway will make room for six to eight more hangars which will mean additional revenue for the city of Sturgis.
The following criteria are also used in determining the airport of the year:
• Airport must have all lights working including PAPIs (precision approach path indicator) and beacon (if applicable). There can be no burnt out bulbs, damaged bases, missing lights, etc.
• Airport needs to be mowed in all areas that are required to be mowed.
• All fences need to be maintained well and all gates closed and locked.
• The entrance road must be in good shape with no potholes or bumps.
• Airports need to keep their pavements in workable condition, meaning proper maintenance needs to be done like crack sealing, crack repair, FOD (foreign object debris) removed.
• There can be no obstructions that are in the approach slope areas. Obstructions are usually trees but can be anything that penetrates the different slopes.
• Pavement marking should be to FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) standards and in good shape.
• All signs leading to the airport and on the airport (airside signs) should be readable, straight, not faded, and in proper place.
