Sturgis adopts property maintenance code ordinance

STURGIS — The Sturgis City Council has followed the lead of other communities in the Northern Hills and passed second reading of an ordinance adopting a general Property Maintenance Code.
Developed by the International Code Council, these model codes help communities, such as Sturgis, adopt expansive and comprehensive standards which apply to existing buildings and structures to ensure they are safe for the occupants and the general public.
And by adopting the already developed codes, the city doesn’t have to re-invent the wheel, city officials said.
Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller said told the council Monday that the ultimate purpose of adopting the code is to provide a tool for the city to address nuisances and structural defects and just overall maintenance of buildings and properties within the city.
The council passed first reading of the ordinance on July 5.
Council Member Mike Bachand asked if the city had considered delving even deeper into property codes to protect the city and its residents.
Bachand said he believes the city should take a harder look when Main Street businesses are sold that are equipped with antiquated plumbing and electrical.
“When a property sells and the new owner comes in that owner should have to bring it to standard code,” he said.
Dave Smith, the city’s code enforcement officer and director of planning and permitting, said Sturgis already has that in its existing ordinance, but that only applies when there is a change in use or occupancy.
Smith gave the example of a T-shirt shop on Main Street. If the building sells and the person who buys it also will be selling T-shirts, then the change of use or occupancy has not changed.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’d like to see things brought up to compliance or the code too,” he said.
He explained that even if the plumbing in a building was in compliance when it was built in 1903 and it remains safe, it is still in compliance today until the use or occupancy of the building changes or 50% of the property value is updated and remodeled.
Bachand said the council could make a decision to change the existing ordinance.
“We do not have to stand with 1903 standards for our business district,” he said. “We have an issue, and we are going to have an accident one of these days and we’re going to have another big hole on Main Street because of a fire and the city gets to live with a hole in the wall.”
Smith said he would enforce whatever the council directs him to do.
The ordinance passed unanimously.
