Sturgis ABC after-school program being revamped

STURGIS — The bad news is that the Sturgis Action for the Betterment of the Community Sturgis Youth Center after-school program is closing as of Dec. 22, because of lack of staff.
The good news is that through the agency’s 21st Century Grant, the program may reopen after the Christmas break at locations throughout the Meade School District.
“We are in the early stages of working with the district administration.
We are working on a plan, but nothing has been finalized,” Program Director Dadra Avery said.
ABC Executive Director Kara Graveman concurred saying, “We feel that we have a much better plan in place to serve many more students.”
The program’s original focus was on enrichment for students, but over time, that changed to more of a daycare environment, Graveman said.
“ABC’s after-school program has experienced a great deal of struggle in hiring and maintaining staff, so in January, the program will no longer run at the current location,” Avery said. The building is located on Short Track Road in southwest Sturgis.
Instead, ABC has been working with several schools in the Meade School District to provide continued programing at each school after school. Avery said ABC is still working out some of the details for programming.
The initial plan involves, Sturgis Williams Middle School, Sturgis Brown High School, Whitewood Elementary School, and Stagebarn Middle School. Graveman said they hope to also have programming at Sturgis Elementary School, but they, too, are having difficulty staffing positions.
Here are the after-school programming options being considered for students:
Sturgis Williams Middle School — After school tutoring two days per week, Chess Club, Drama Club, STEM Club, and a summer school transition program for eighth graders going into high school. The transition program will run four days a week, four hours a day for four weeks.
Whitewood Elementary — After school programing five days a week. Several clubs will be formed, but are yet to be determined.
Stagebarn Middle School — Culture/Diversity Club, Spanish Club, and a summer school transition program for eighth graders going into high school. The transition program will run four days a week, four hours a day for four weeks.
Sturgis Brown High School — After school tutoring three days a week, before school tutoring three days a week, Spanish Club, Art Club, Math Club and Science Club.
SBHS Principal Pete Wilson said the programs that ABC will supplement at the high school already are in place and will be shored up under the new plan.
“This will give us more opportunities to help students,” he said.
The Action for the Betterment of the Community after-school program has been in existence for more than 20 years. In 2018, ABC received a $250,000 grant which helped them buy the building on Short Track Road which houses ABC’s substance abuse prevention and diversion programs as well as the after-school program.
Students were bused to the site from throughout the community. Initially, the program was open to students from first grade to eighth grade. At its peak, the program hosted about 80 students for the program which ran from 3-6 p.m.
But that changed at the beginning of this year when parents were notified that due to lack of staffing, the Sturgis Youth Center would have limited enrollment to include first through fourth graders. This year there were 25 students in the program.
“We’ve had positions posted since September. We just can’t find help,” Graveman said.
So, administration of ABC asked the state Department of Education if they could reconfigure the program and repurpose the funds already allocated to provide after-school enrichment at schools throughout the Meade School District.
“We feel we can offer more STEAM programs, stipends for teachers, and for clubs. We feel that is a better use of that money,” Avery said.
If a plan to reallocate the funds is not in place in the coming months, that money may have to be returned to the state.
