BLACK HAWK — Results of the second phase of a study in the Hideaway Hills subdivision shows that 30 additional homes are located within an area of risk.
At least 30 people lost their homes initially when the ground collapsed and exposed an abandoned mine beneath the homes on April 27, 2020. There are at least two lawsuits involving homeowners seeking compensation for the loss of their homes.
Just last week, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Geoscientist Mohamed Khalil identified new areas of the neighborhood where a sinkhole could happen in the future.
“My interpretation of these sinkholes is that the seasonal fluctuation of groundwater table (summer- winter regression and transgression cycles) for tens of years along this transition zone led to multiple successive cycles of saturation and desaturation of the overlying shale layers,” he wrote. “This could cause an erosion of the lower part of shale in the short term or successive cycles of swelling and shrinking of shale in the long run. Any of these mechanisms is a favorable condition to create a collapse (sinkhole) at any weak spot.”
The study also showed that the Hideaway Hills mine is much larger than previously identified and extends into an area along the Interstate 90 boundary where cavities are filled with water and are subject to destabilization through seasonal variations in the water table.
“Previous studies within the Interstate 90 medians identified anomalies indicative of underground mining cavities, but were not pursued,” he said.
Phase 2 of the recently completed study has connected these regions of previously described fluid-filled voids with the remaining mapped portion of the Hideaway Hills mine.
“This affects approximately 30 additional houses which are located within the expanded area of high and moderate geotechnical risk,” Khalil said.
Recently, the Northdale Sanitary District conducted drilling along West Elmwood Street in the subdivision in preparation for a utility line reroute; however, their drilling failed to penetrate the areas of concern identified in the study.
The Phase 2 report, compiled by Khalil, recommends a geostructural analysis before any construction activities are done in the area.
The utility reroute affects more than 100 homes in the community. The utility line is currently located along East Daisy Drive, a roadway which began collapsing into an abandoned underground gypsum mine in 2020. If the utility line collapses, sewer services will be interrupted throughout Hideaway Hills, said John M. Fitzgerald, attorney for the homeowners.
Khalil also concluded from resistivity testing that the area could be divided into two distinct zones – east and west.
Khalil noted that sections in the eastern part are flooded with groundwater. In addition, this zone has a lower topography than the western zone.
A transition zone could be plotted between the two areas which separates the upper western dry zone from the lower eastern flooded zone.
“It is most likely that this line represents the intersection between the water table and the gypsum layer, which is dipping to the east,” Khalil said. “It is worth noting also, this line (dry zone-flooded zone transition) is in perfect matching with the sinkhole impact area.”
He added that the fracture zone between East Daisy Drive and Daisy Drive to the west is the most favorable zone to have a sinkhole(s) in the future.
Dr. Mohammad Sadeghi, a professor of geological engineering at Montana Tech, was hired by the Fitzgerald Law Firm to do Phase I of the study of the ground under the subdivision. Khalil’s interpretations were Phase II. Fitzgerald represents Hideaway Hills homeowners in a lawsuit.
