Students thank Spearfish School Board

SPEARFISH — Members of the Spearfish Middle School and High School Student Councils presented meat, cheese and vegetable tray snacks for the local school board as a special gesture of gratitude for their service to the schools, in recognition of School Board Appreciation Week, Feb. 20-26.
The snacks were offered before the Spearfish School Board’s regularly scheduled meeting. Additionally, Spearfish High School Student Body President Max Ensor read a speech that thanked the board for the school technology and laptop program; for the expanded curriculum and plans for the new CTE building; for funding the continuation of sport and activities; for the school image, cleanliness and quality of facilities; and for the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The community in this town is amazing, and that stems from the youth,” Ensor said. “The school system in Spearfish is always getting better, producing kids who go on to do amazing things. We couldn’t possibly thank you enough for your efforts, but we do hope this delicious food might do the trick.”
