Students get down to business

SPEARFISH — Students from the business math class at Spearfish High School took to the open market Tuesday for their third annual Entrepreneur Fair.
“The students basically create their own business, they design logos, they make commercials, billboards, you name it,” explained Matt Koehler, business and mathematics instructor at Spearfish High School. “This is a way that they can learn about margins (and) revenues.”
The Entrepreneur Fair affords the students the opportunity to apply the lessons they learn in his class. The teenage tycoons build a business plan, conduct market research, and can even apply for start-up loans through the school.
Most of the students apply their own special skills or talents to creating their products, similar to the artisans that pack the park each summer.
One international captain of industry, an exchange student from Italy, decided to bring a taste of home into her business by selling hand made gnocchi from her great-great-grandmother’s recipe.
Another enterprising young man took the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone, making wind chimes for a project in metal shop class and selling them at the fair.
Another student took the entrepreneurial spirit of the fair a step further by employing a friend of his to hock his string art for him. His fee for his salesman services – a free lunch.
Koehler said that most of the students really get into the project, especially because they get to keep the profits they make. But most telling of the success of the program is the lasting mark that stays with them even after the school year.
“I’ve even had some kids in the past that have kept their business going and they’re still kind of doing it as a side hustle.” Koehler said.
