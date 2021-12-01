Students discuss Space Force mission with guardian

SPEARFISH — Second graders from West Elementary School in Spearfish had the opportunity to visit with a U.S. Space Force guardian Tuesday to talk about the newest branch of the military, and of course, all things space.
Maj. Jered Sayler is one of 45 majors in the 2-year-old branch of the U.S. military. He visited with the students via Zoom from Colorado Springs, Colo.
He works at the Space Warfare Analysis Center, and as a self-proclaimed computer nerd, studies “cyber security stuff,” to make sure our satellites are safe.
He said he was among the first group of officers to transfer from the Air Force to the Space Force.
The mission of the Space Force, he said, is to protect space from attack by another country, to support warfighters on the ground, and to track every man-made object in space.
Fielding questions like, “What do you eat in space?” to, “How do rockets fly?” students learned that it costs between $4,000-$8,000 per pound of “stuff” to get it into space. And for every pound of “stuff” you want to get into space, it takes about four pounds of fuel to propel the rocket transporting it into space.
“How many feet up is space?” one student asked.
Sayler said where space truly begis is widely questioned, but 31 miles is the lowest agreed upon limit of space. That equates to 163,680 feet, he said which drew the awe of the students.
“Can plants grow in space?”
Interestingly enough, yes, as astronauts have grown a variety of plants, he said. But those plants grow “weird” and grow in the direction of the light.
“Is there gold in space?”
As a matter of fact there is, Sayler said. Created in supernovas, gold is relatively common in the universe. He said there are even plans to explore the moon for useful materials, but not for gold.
“Will there be war in space?”
Sayler said he would argue that there is already war in space. When China and Russia placed weapons in space, which prompted the United States to create the Space Force.
He said the Space Force controls 123 satellites and the U.S. has another approximately 1,200. Other countries have 1,475 satellites combined.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.