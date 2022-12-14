Students discuss ethics in Junior Achievement

On Dec. 5-6, Kristi Wagner, of Dakota Resources, and Dr. Samantha Lucas, of HealthSource Chiropractic, facilitated a discussion of ethics with 35 juniors and seniors at Spearfish High School as part of Junior Achievement of South Dakota.  “Excellent through Ethics” is presented by JA volunteers every year to students enrolled in Personal Finance class.  Topics of discussion include recognizing core values, ethical decision making, making the right choices on social media, and ethics in the workplace. Courtesy photo

