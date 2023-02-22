Structure replacements scheduled for Saint Onge Road Pioneer Staff Reports Black Hills Pioneer Feb 22, 2023 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click to purchase this photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAINT ONGE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on Saint Onge Road, in Lawrence County, is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.The work will consist of the replacement of two bridges over False Bottom Creek. Temporary diversion roads will be built to guide traffic around the work zones.The prime contractor on this $3.9 million project is Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City. The overall completion date for the project is Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. To read all of today's stories,Click hereor call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Religion Roads And Traffic Construction Industry Transportation Theology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSD man charged with murder now in Montana jailTwo Harding Co. men tied to Montana murder caseReese Jacobs gets 207th career wrestling win, ties school recordSpearfish man pleads not guilty to multiple rape chargesPlayboi Carti arrested after allegedly 'choking his pregnant girlfriend'Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'have started hanging out'Chris Brown goes nuclear over Rihanna attack: ‘Kiss my whole entire a** if you still hate me’BHSU football signs 57 playersSturgis man pleads not guilty to aggravated assaultOlivia Newton-John's widower John Easterling still feels her presence Images CommentedMedical marijuana: the challenges of enforcing it (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
