SAINT ONGE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says work on Saint Onge Road, in Lawrence County, is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

The work will consist of the replacement of two bridges over False Bottom Creek. Temporary diversion roads will be built to guide traffic around the work zones.

