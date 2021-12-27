Street maintenance fees to triple in 2023

SPEARFISH — Property owners in Spearfish will see an increase in the fee they pay to help offset the cost of street repairs in 2023.
“This is our source of revenue we can utilize to fund the operation and maintenance for the streets and sidewalks,” explained Michelle DeNeui, Spearfish finance officer.
The funds collected by the special maintenance fee, or front foot fee as it is known, is applied to asphalt repairs, crack sealing, striping and marking, snow removal, as well as lights and traffic signals.
“These items, that are directly related to the repairs of streets, total over $1 million,” DeNeui said. “Currently we get less than $125,000 in our special maintenance fee; we have a funding gap there.”
Since its inception around 20 years ago, the front foot fee has been calculated by each property owner paying 40 cents per linear foot of their property line, which runs parallel with a city-maintained street, up to 100 feet. DeNeui said the average property carries approximately 80 linear feet of frontage, which means that most residents pay around $32 annually into the fund, with the most any property owner pays being $40 per year. The fee is collected with the property owners’ first property tax payment each April.
“Currently there are properties within the city that have several hundred feet of frontage along a city-maintained road that incurs just the $40 charge, the same as a residential structure,” DeNeui said.
To bridge the gap between how much is collected and how much the maintenance actually costs, DeNeui offered the council several price points to discuss adopting a new fee for 2023.
For example, keeping the front foot fee at 40 cents, but removing the 100-foot cap would increase the money collected to an estimated revenue of $184,000 for the fund; increasing the fee to $2.40 per foot, would result in an estimated $1,105,000 collected for the fund.
Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke expressed concern for properties on corners who might be charged a larger amount due to their property fronting two city-maintained streets. DeNeui said she has seen similar resolutions for other cities, which add language to only count the frontage that contains the front door of the property in the fee collection.
DeNeui also reminded the council that any property owner has the right to contact the board of equalization with the city if they feel the taxes being levied against them are unfair or undue.
Councilman Larry Klarenbeek suggested, rather than removing the 100-foot stipulation, and increase to the fee collected would give residents and staff an easier understanding of what collections would look like in 2023.
“It might make some sense to pick the mid point, the $1.20 and keep the 100-foot (cap), and then explore how we might address moving away from the 100 foot,” he said.
After a brief discussion, the council voted to recommend city staff draft a resolution, which would increase the special maintenance fee to $1.20 per linear foot, up to 100 feet; meaning the most any property owner would pay in 2023 would be $120.
The draft resolution is expected to be presented to council during its next regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m., on Jan. 3.
