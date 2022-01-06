Street fees double in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — The special maintenance fee increase proposed by council has been scaled back following outcry from the public.
The fee, also called the front foot fee, was established more than 20 years ago as a way for the city to mitigate some of the costs associated with street maintenance. The original terms to the fee stipulate that every property owner in the city would pay $.40 per linear foot of their property, which faces, or fronts, a city maintained street up to 100 feet; meaning the most any property owner would pay per property has been $40 annually.
During its Dec. 20 meeting, the city council decided to raise that fee to $1.20 per linear foot, up to 100 feet, raising the maximum charge to a property owner to $120 annually.
Two former city officials, who were both involved in the original fee’s implementation, spoke at Monday’s council meeting to voice their concern over the increase.
“I was on the council when this was instituted,” said former Ward 3 councilman Paul Thomson. “It was not poplar with me, but I will tell you at this time I understand why you’re raising it. My issue is how much.”
Thomson said his opposition to the increase is that it would put unfair burden on residents, particularly younger families and first time homebuyers.
“When I look at what the city’s trying to do at Exit 17 … with affordable housing, I think it’s counter productive for the city council to raise all our fees, and not just raise them a little bit, but raise them 300% on our levy for our streets,” he added.
Former mayor Jerry Krambeck told council he didn’t really feel strongly about the increase in general, but the amount proposed should be re-assessed.
“I understand we have to raise our prices, raise things because of costs, I understand that probably the overlays are way more-probably double-what they were 20 years ago … I just think that $120 is a little high. I think it should be scaled back,” he said.
Both Thomson and Krambeck pointed out that the original intent of the fee was not to completely cover the costs of street maintenance.
“This fee was just to help with that, not to totally fund it,” Thomson said.
Before opening the discussion up to council, Mayor Dana Boke addressed their point about the costs.
“The costs have gone up exponentially, and this in no way covers the cost of repair and maintenance of the streets,” Boke said.
She also pointed out that in the last 10 years, Spearfish’s mill levy has decreased from 3.2 to 2.7
“Just because of growth and how the formula is set up by the state (it’s) dropping our property taxes,” Boke said. “We are getting less and less in property taxes because of growth, which is good overall but it makes budgeting very difficult.”
Councilwoman Ana Rath spoke up first, saying that she agreed the increase from $.40 to $1.20 was a “hard pill to swallow.”
“I wish that it would have been slowly increased throughout the years, but I would like to make a motion … to amend (the resolution) that it be $.80, with a 100 foot max.”
Councilwoman Pam Jacobs also agreed that increasing the fee to $.80 would make for a better starting off point.
“I would actually agree with starting out next year at $.80 and we’ll kind of look back and see how it goes and revisit it next year or the following year, so we can get caught up to where it needs to be,” Jacobs said.
Councilman Larry Klarenbeek, who proposed the $1.20 hike, defended his reasoning.
“My end result kind of was, ‘would $10 a month cause a hardship to the average citizen,’ and I kind of came to the conclusion that $10 a month might not do that,” Klarenbeek said.
Councilmen Scott Hourigan and Dan Hodgs both said they agreed the increase was nominal, but had no objections to starting at a lower number, and working up to the $1.20 mark.
Ultimately, the council voted to reduce the fee increase to $.80 per foot maintaining the 100-foot maximum, with Klarenbeek the only, ‘nay’ vote. The resolution will go to the county for review before being implemented. The new fee is scheduled to be collected when property taxes are due in April 2023.
