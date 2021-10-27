Stoplight installation, intersection improvements on Belle Fourche’s south side continue

BELLE FOURCHE –– Intersection improvements and stoplight preparations underway on the four-way junction of U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 34 on the south end of Belle Fourche will continue into November.
The intersection work, which began in early September, is being performed by Tru-Form Construction, of Black Hawk, and coordinated and overseen by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT).
Les Hermann, area engineering supervisor with the DOT’s Belle Fourche area office, told the Pioneer Tuesday that crews are remaining busy with smaller projects like spreading topsoil while they await the delivery of poles for the installation of a new stoplight.
Hermann said that the poles were ordered on time, but delivery is behind schedule, potentially related to supply shortages and shipping delays.
Hermann hesitated to give an expected delivery date due to the delayed circumstances being out of his hands.
“It’s undetermined at this time because we just don’t know,” he said. “We’re hoping sooner than later.”
In the meantime, Hermann said traffic appears to be moving smoothly through the highly traveled intersection.
The city of Belle Fourche has planned and coordinated with the DOT on the stoplight project, which has been in the works for a handful of years.
The project was initially slated to have an overall completion date of Oct. 29.
