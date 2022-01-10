Stoplight at Hwys. 85 & 34 intersection installed

BELLE FOURCHE –– The intersection improvements and stoplight preparations underway on the four-way junction of U.S. Highway 85 and S.D. Highway 34 on the south end of Belle Fourche will continue into November.
The intersection work, which began in early September, is being performed by Tru-Form Construction, of Black Hawk, and coordinated and overseen by the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT).
Les Hermann, area engineering supervisor with the DOT’s Belle Fourche area office, said the light installation was completed and functional on Dec. 28.
The project was initially slated to have an overall completion date of Oct. 29 however, supply shortages and shipping issues forced the project delays.
So far, Hermann said that the traffic seems to be flowing more fluidly and safely compared to the four-way stop that used to control the intersection’s traffic.
