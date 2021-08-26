Stone Street fire cleanup efforts continue to be stalled

LEAD — The landowner responsible for cleaning up the rubble from the Stone Street fire has been given the green light to start cleanup efforts, but there have been some snags that have held up the process.
Lead Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher said the city and the landowner have received notice that cleanup can begin at the 104 Stone St., site, where a fire completely destroyed the building on July 10. Firefighters were forced to bring in heavy equipment to take the building down, in order to extinguish the blaze that had spread into the walls. More than a month later a large pile of splintered wood, burned household items, appliances, glass and other debris from the five-plex structure remain, all in the middle of town along Julius Street.
Because of the way the building was taken down, state inspectors were unable to determine a cause of the fire.
About 16 days after the fire, on July 26, and shortly after the state fire inspector released his report, property owner and landlord Justin Coupens, of Chadron, Neb., had lined up an excavator to begin the cleanup process. At that time, he had pledged to have it completed by the end of the week. That was right before the city of Lead and Coupens received letters from Belle Fourche attorney Ken Barker, ordering cleanup efforts to stop pending a private investigation into the cause of the fire. According to city officials, one of the building tenants had retained Barker for possible litigation.
On Aug. 18, Schumacher said the city received notice that cleanup efforts could commence. However, he did not know whether the private investigation had been conducted or completed.
The Pioneer’s calls to Barker were not returned by press time.
On Wednesday morning, Coupens said he was still struggling with the logistics of cleaning up the mess.
“I can’t use the city landfill,” he said. “That put a monkey wrench into things.”
Schumacher confirmed that the Tri-City Rubble Site, which the cities of Lead, Deadwood and Central City share, is not certified to accept some of the items from the debris. The only fully certified landfills in the area that are able to handle such a large and varied amount of debris, he said, are in Sturgis and Belle Fourche.
Schumacher said he has been in regular communication with Coupens, and is confident that he is doing everything he can to clean up the mess. He said the city would not impose a deadline as long as the communication and efforts to arrange the cleanup persist.
“I could say I want it done in five days, or I will (clean up),” he said. “But that means I have to look for a contractor and I’m going to deal with where it’s going to go and the city is going to pay for it. Let’s be patient and let them worry about that.”
Schumacher said he is hopeful that efforts will start this week or next, but he acknowledged that it can also be hard to line up necessary heavy equipment, especially during heavy construction season. Additionally, he said an idea for the city to put a fence around the property will not happen, since he expects Coupens to commence cleanup efforts before the city could secure a contractor to install the fence.
Schumacher urged members of the public to be patient, and assured them that cleanup will happen very soon.
“I totally understand why people say they’re tired of looking at it,” he said.
