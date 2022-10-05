STURGIS — Sometimes the invisible wounds of war can be more deadly than the battlefield.
No one knows that more keenly than Jerry Derr and his family.
Derr’s son, Colton, suffered with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following his combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The oldest of six children, Colton is described by his dad as an exceptional soldier who completed more than 500 missions as part of the 1st Calvary Division. He was an all-state New Underwood High School athlete who was genuinely loved and admired by his men, Jerry Derr said.
“They called him Delta Derr because he was the first guy to lead the guys on mission, and he took all the tough missions,” Derr said. “Every military leader, every soldier he ever worked with said, ‘that’s the best soldier I ever worked with.’”
Derr said every time Colton returned from a deployment, the family was relieved knowing he made it through another tour in a combat zone. They were glad he was back home.
But home was where Colton fought his fiercest battles - depression and PTSD. Sgt. Colton Levi Derr fell to suicide on April 28, 2012.
Following Colton’s death, Jerry Derr and his family started the Sgt. Colton Levi Derr Foundation as a way of honoring Colton.
“No one truly understands what it’s like to lose a child until they have suffered the loss,” he said. “I was not going to let my son’s death be in vain.”
Now, 10 years later, Derr and his family are still working to forge connections and partnerships in the community to raise awareness about the demons that warriors battle.
“It’s been 10 years and his death remains one of those milestones in our lives,” Derr said.
Each year the foundation hosts the Gallantly Forward Gala to raise funds to further their mission. This year’s gala will be Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Monument in Rapid City. The gala will feature a social hour, dinner, speakers, the debut of a documentary featuring veterans talking about the battles they face, silent and live auction and live music.
National statistics show that veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served. Veterans Administration officials estimate that nearly 20 veterans, active-duty troops, Guardsmen or reservists die of suicide each day.
Derr ponders what it will take to turn the tide on veteran suicide. “Colton’s death changed the dynamics of my family without a doubt. I don’t get up every day and say, ‘whoa is me.’ I think that in life, Colton was really a great man and I’m still so proud of him. You think about the good things and that’s why you trying to carry on every day. I had the opportunity to be with him for 24 years. And I’m proud to say that his life continues to have an impact on so many people.”
