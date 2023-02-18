Steinley named VFW Teacher of the Year

Dave Olson, Stagebarn Middle School principal, Grace Steinley, VFW Teacher of the Year, and Michael Pauling, VFW junior vice commander, display the plaque that was presented last week in Pierre for being selected as the VFW Teacher of the Year. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts
PIEDMONT — Grace Steinley, an eighth grade science teacher at Stagebarn Middle School, was recognized as the 2022-2023 Veterans of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year, last week at a ceremony in Pierre.
Steinley said it is really a team effort when talking about the award. “It is humbling, I feel like it is a team effort, the school itself has the community and the support of all of the service members, so it is really not a personal thing, it is a team thing,” said Steinley.
Dave Olson, Stagebarn Middle School principal, said Steinley organizes many of the events they do at the school with Veterans.
“Ms. Steinley is a great teacher for us at Stagebarn, she is always willing to jump in and help out with anything we ask her to do and has done a great job helping to organize all of the events we do with our Veterans and our active duty military and we are so glad she is a teacher here and we love having her here,” said Olson.
Michael Pauling, junior vice commander for Sturgis VFW Post 2730, said Steinley was nominated for connecting the school and public to those who serve or have served in the US Armed Forces with two projects this last year.
The first project involved the celebration of Veteran’s Day inside the school and the active engagement of interaction of veterans with the students in the school to discuss their experiences as military members. Steinley, a granddaughter of a World War II veteran, was one of the most engaged teachers in encouraging her students to participate and ask questions of these veterans who have asked to return to her classroom in the future if requested.
“Ms. Steinley also ensured the veterans received numerous thank you notes from several students for their sacrifice for freedom,” said Pauling.
The second project was focused on showing support for deployed service members of the South Dakota Army National Guard by the student body. Steinley showed initiative and organizational skills in reaching out to the student body, previewing, and arranging personal letters from the students to be mailed to the deployed service members while ensuring the identity of the students were not revealed compromising school policy of privacy of its students.
“We did a letter campaign where we (fifth to eighth grade) wrote letters to the National Guards soldiers that were deployed to Cuba,” said Steinley. “Those Guard members are not usually deployed for that long and so it was a project to give thanks, and say we are thinking about you and it was a neat opportunity for the different grades to express that. The neatest thing was when letters came back from the guards, so it became real once they realized it did reach a person.”
These projects in the formulation and implementation required several hours of direct involvement by Steinley to which she did not receive monetary compensation for in her job as a teacher.
“As she explained to me, she receives her satisfaction of service by being a part of these programs,” said Pauling. “I nominated her for the Teacher of the Year Award to let her know that citizens like her are a reason veterans like us are seen positively in the eyes of society.”
