Steinley named VFW Teacher of the Year

Dave Olson, Stagebarn Middle School principal, Grace Steinley, VFW Teacher of the Year, and Michael Pauling, VFW junior vice commander, display the plaque that was presented last week in Pierre for being selected as the VFW Teacher of the Year. Pioneer photo by Tim Potts

PIEDMONT — Grace Steinley, an eighth grade science teacher at Stagebarn Middle School, was recognized as the 2022-2023 Veterans of Foreign Wars Teacher of the Year, last week at a ceremony in Pierre. 

Steinley said it is really a team effort when talking about the award. “It is humbling, I feel like it is a team effort, the school itself has the community and the support of all of the service members, so it is really not a personal thing, it is a team thing,” said Steinley.

