LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood High School advanced welding class made a steely showing recently at the third annual Western Dakota Technical College (WDT) Welding Invitational.
With around 10 teams and between 40 and 50 entrants, Lead-Deadwood’s Eli Heisinger took first place overall in the competition; Clyde Primo took fifth place; and Stryder Greenfield took sixth place, bringing home $1,200 worth of prizes.
Orchestrated by members of welding classes at WDT, former Lead-Deadwood students Braevry Davis and Kade Varland were on hand to help.
The students competing in the event were tasked with reading a blueprint a building a template for a structure to spec, using the correct welding procedures and identifying the schematic.
“It’s not just welding,” said Lead-Deadwood Advanced Welding Instructor Duane Cunningham. “You’ve got to be able to read a schematic drawing and build it. So they got a plan and they had to read it and figure it out. Then they had to build what they said and weld it correctly. You have to be able to read and understand blueprints, for sure, and then weld it together.”
Cunningham said he was not surprised Heisinger took top honors.
“I thought Eli would win before we left,” he said. “He’s the best welder we have this year.”
The number one skill it takes to be a good welder?
“Attention to detail,” Cunningham said. “It’s a skill. It’s a talent. Either you’ve got it or you don’t.”
With advanced welding only open to juniors and seniors, Cunningham is seeing a significant increase in female welding students, overall.
“There are seven girls this semester. Then next semester, I’ve got probably a dozen that are taking welding,” Cunningham said.
Putting their skills to work in a practical sense, the L-DHS advanced welding classes are currently building gates for a church camp in Rapid City.
“We build things for non-profit organizations,” Cunningham said. “And all students have the opportunity to build their own projects.”
The students that placed in the WDT welding competition all have post-graduate plans to attend WDT.
Cunningham said the competition benefits students by showing them how refined their skills are.
“It shows them how good they are,” Cunningham said. “It allows them to compete against kids that are their same age and see how they compare to other welders. They can see where they stand, what they need to improve.”
Spearfish and Newell also participated in the event.
Top ten welders in the contest were:
1st. Eli Heisinger, Lead-Deadwood
2nd. Jacob Schneider, Spearfish
3rd. Nathan Swets, Spearfish
4th. Avery Jensen, Douglas
5th. Clyde Primo, Lead-Deadwood
6th. Stryder Greenfield, Lead-Deadwood
7th. Colton Burtzlaff, Newell
8th. Ethan Styles, Spearfish
9th. Loman Hanson, Spearfish
10th. Stran Williams, Highmore
WDT moved the event to the fall this year, as they have been selected as the site host for the state SkillsUSA conference, which also involves a welding competition April 7-8, 2022.
