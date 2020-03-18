Staying connected through COVID-19 crisis

NORTHERN HILLS — With schools closed and an increasing number of businesses asking employees to work from home, a growing concern exists over whether local broadband providers would be able to meet the needs of residential workspaces.
Jon Pederson, chief technology officer for Midco, took to social media Tuesday to reassure customers that their network is prepared to keep them working.
“Our network is designed to handle vast amounts of traffic of any type, whether that’s your company asking you to work from home, or maybe the kids are home from school, or you’re just trying to keep up on the latest news on the coronavirus,” Pederson said in his video.
Pederson outlined the three main network capacity measures Midco takes into account when assessing their readiness.
“When people work form home, they’re geographically dispersed, so there’s no real utilization hot spots,” he said.
Network hot spots are generally areas of high broadband usage, which can become congested by overuse and slow the speed at which the internet works per user.
“We always plan a buffer of at least 20% throughout our network, usually more than 20%. (And) we engineer our network to handle peak utilization, which happens at (8-10 p.m.), so during the day there’s quite a dip, and that’s when most people would be working from home.”
Verizon Wireless released a similar video from its CEO Hans Vestberg.
“For us, it’s a balance between keeping our employees and our partners safe and healthy, and keeping the networks up,” Vestberg said. “We’re monitoring the network (24/7) to see where these capacities are moving in order to see that you get the capacity you need.”
According to a prepared statement from Verizon, released Saturday, “Since the emergence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the company has not seen a measurable increase in data usage. Our networks are designed and built to meet current and future demand as more businesses, schools, and other organizations require employees to work remotely and students take classes online. This is an unprecedented event, but we feel confident we have built our networks ahead of consumer demand and prepare as if everyday is a snow day - events when millions of Americans work from home while family members go online to watch videos, play games, and talk and text to their friends and families. We continually evaluate peak data usage times and build our networks to stay ahead of that demand. While we may see the hours where peak data usage shifts from evening to daytime, our network is built to manage evolving demands. While it is not clear yet how having millions of additional people working from home will impact usage patterns, we are ready to address changes in demand, if needed.”
“We will also keep up the network for all of us in this country and across the globe,” Vestberg added.
Chris Karn, regional director of operations for Vast Broadband, explained just what it means when companies say they are prepared for increased network usage.
“When you go on the internet at your house, it’s a complex process,” he said.
When a consumer logs onto the internet, the signal travels from the device, through the wireless or cable network, to the provider’s facility, where it is connected to the world wide web via one of several direct connection ports. Karn said the higher number of connection ports is what allows a provider to handle more traffic, or signals, traveling to and from the web; similar to multiple water pipes tapping into a city’s water main.
“We actually call them ‘taps’ in a sense,” he said. “The equipment sort of does it on its own; it’ll say, ‘Hey we’re getting kind of a lot of traffic here, lets dump some over on to this (port).’”
Karn also said that as Vast has been upgrading its infrastructure for a number of months to keep up with the growing market.
“Last year we did a multi-million dollar upgrade in South Dakota on the equipment within our facilities that allows us to handle more traffic,” he said.
All three of these providers are participating in the Federal Communications Committee’s (FCC) 60-day “Keep America Connected Pledge,” which was set up to help mitigate disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies participating in the pledge have agreed to not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the pandemic, and open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
“We’ve had those hot spots before but you would have to be a Vast customer to get on them … but now it’s just wide open and people can just use them without having to sign in and use them,” Karn said.
For more information about the steps being taken to help stay connected during this emergency, contact your local internet service provider.
