The December blizzards saw interstates throughout the state closed, but that didn’t stop motorists from traveling on secondary roads, often times getting stuck.

Photo courtesy South Dakota Highway Patrol

STURGIS — When the interstate is closed, it’s likely that the state highways and county roads are impassable too.

That’s the message Meade County officials hope to send out to motorists before the next major snowstorm hits. Eric Pearson, emergency manager for Meade County said he is currently working with personnel from the S.D. Department of Transportation to determine who has the authority to close down other roadways when the weather shuts down Interstate 90, and whether the sheriff has the authority to put up barricades. Pearson said during the last major snowstorm in December, there were many people stranded on Highway 34, and officials were unable to get the plows to them. Fortunately, Pearson said he doesn’t believe there were any fatalities, but motorists may not be so lucky in another storm.

