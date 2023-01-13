STURGIS — When the interstate is closed, it’s likely that the state highways and county roads are impassable too.
That’s the message Meade County officials hope to send out to motorists before the next major snowstorm hits. Eric Pearson, emergency manager for Meade County said he is currently working with personnel from the S.D. Department of Transportation to determine who has the authority to close down other roadways when the weather shuts down Interstate 90, and whether the sheriff has the authority to put up barricades. Pearson said during the last major snowstorm in December, there were many people stranded on Highway 34, and officials were unable to get the plows to them. Fortunately, Pearson said he doesn’t believe there were any fatalities, but motorists may not be so lucky in another storm.
Meade County Commissioner Doreen Creed asked about fines that can be implemented for motorists traveling on state highways and county roads during closures. Pearson said he knows there are fines for traveling on the interstate when it is closed, but he is researching state law to find out if those fines extend to state highways.
“We need to, at the very least, let people know we’re not going to risk our lives (to save them),” said Commissioner Gary Deering. “There were plenty of people stranded where they shouldn’t have been.”
Pearson also told the commission that he is working on a credentialing system that county employees can show to Highway Patrol officers, during road closures.
“While they are traveling on these roads that have been closed down, one of the concerns is the Highway Patrol pulling them over and causing more delay,” Pearson said. “So, if we have these credentialing cards they can see they’re not just motorists traveling on closed roads.”
During the storm, Pearson reported that his office coordinated with Highway Patrol and dispatch to provide two daily reports to the state. The lowest recorded temperature, he said, was in Opal where the standing chill was at negative 24 degrees, and the wind chill brought the temperature down to negative 54. Average sustained wind gusts during the storm were about 58 to 66 miles per hour, with the highest wind gust reported at the Sturgis airport on Dec. 16. Eastern Meade County received the most snow, at 24 inches. That was just shy of the snowfall record for Meade County, which Pearson said happened with 28 inches of snow in 1973.
