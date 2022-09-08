State wildland fire signs lease with Lead Fire Protection District

The state Wildland Fire Protection Division signed a lease with the Lead Fire Protection District that will maintain the wildland division’s offices in Lead through 2027. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

LEAD — A new lease agreement between the Lead Fire Protection District and the state says that the S.D. Wildland Fire Protection Division will maintain offices at the Lead Fire Hall through 2027.

The original lease between the two agencies officially expired in December of 2020. For nearly two years after that lease expired, state officials considered moving the state wildland fire offices to a location in Spearfish. The state signed two interim lease agreements to maintain its offices at the Lead Fire Hall, while considering this option.

