State wildland fire signs lease with Lead Fire Protection District

The state Wildland Fire Protection Division signed a lease with the Lead Fire Protection District that will maintain the wildland division’s offices in Lead through 2027. Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick
LEAD — A new lease agreement between the Lead Fire Protection District and the state says that the S.D. Wildland Fire Protection Division will maintain offices at the Lead Fire Hall through 2027.
The original lease between the two agencies officially expired in December of 2020. For nearly two years after that lease expired, state officials considered moving the state wildland fire offices to a location in Spearfish. The state signed two interim lease agreements to maintain its offices at the Lead Fire Hall, while considering this option.
Oz Enderby, president of the Lead Fire Protection District, said he attributes the long-term lease to community efforts and support to keep S.D. Wildland Fire Offices in Lead. He also attributed the lease to numerous articles in the hometown newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer, as well as letters of support from the cities of Lead, Deadwood, the Lawrence County Commission and several other entities.
“Community support made a real difference,” Enderby said.
The lease assigns 3,900 square feet of the Lead Fire Hall, including garage and office space to the S.D. Wildland Fire Division. Terms of the lease include a rent increase from $1,864 per month, to $2,330 per month, plus an escalation clause of 3% per year on the rental fee.
Enderby said the lease is guaranteed for the first three years, meaning no parties can break it. After January of 2026 the tenant or the landlord may cancel the lease with a 365-day prior written notice.
“That means they will be here for at least four years, starting January 2023, and more than likely probably five years,” Enderby said. “That was acceptable because at least we keep them here and we’ve got income.”
Enderby said the lease income represents about one-third of the Lead Fire Protection District’s annual building payment. When the Lead Fire Hall was built in 2011, the state wildland fire division signed an agreement that the agency would lease space in the building if it was built to their specifications. Because of that agreement, the Lead Fire Protection District added four extra offices to accommodate full and part-time state fire staff, as well as a large garage that houses at least four large brush trucks. The additions were specifically dedicated to the state, and former Lead Fire Chief Tim Eggers previously said the extra space cost several hundred thousand dollars more than what the Lead Fire Department needed. In exchange for the space, the State Division of Wildland Fire agreed to a 10-year lease in 2011 — the maximum allowable lease term according to state law.
“The Fire District, having built the building to suit the needs of the State, has committed to paying for that enlarged building for 40 years,” Lead Fire Protection District President Oz Enderby wrote in a letter to the Department of Public Safety, after state officials declined to immediately sign another 10-year lease in 2021. “The management of S.D. Wildland Fire at the time reassured the Fire District board that the State was committed to stay in that location, barring any unforeseen lack of funding through the State.”
Besides the funding, fire officials say they were concerned that moving wildland fire offices would leave the cities of Lead and Deadwood without critical protection. The two full time state employees stationed at the fire hall provided major assistance with initial attack for fires, as well as provided immediate calls for aid when necessary. Representatives from the Lead Fire Protection District and Lead Fire Department said every medium or large city or town in the Black Hills has some kind of government fire protection to provide immediate, initial attack from either the U.S. Forest Service, the Division of Wildland Fire, or the Bureau of Land Management. Moving the state offices out of Lead would have created a fire protection gap in the Lead-Deadwood area.
The S.D. Wildland Fire Division maintains two full time employees at the Lead Fire Hall throughout the year, as well as trucks and fire equipment. During peak fire seasons, Enderby said there are between six and eight staffers who work in the offices, as well as any personnel from other states who may come for aid.
