PIERRE — South Dakota, along with other states across the country, will see a 16% increase in doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.
That means the state will receive about 1,800 more doses from the federal government – a 16% increase, South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during the DOH’s weekly news conference Wednesday.
The increase in doses comes after the federal government changed distribution strategies and increased shipments to states, rather than keeping vials in reserve for second doses.
“This is great news for those who are waiting to receive a vaccine,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
As of Wednesday, more than 82,000 South Dakotans had received the COVID-19 vaccine with more than 24,000 completing their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, Malsam-Rysdon said.
“We continue to make significant progress towards getting our population vaccinated, and we remain in a strong position nationally in this effort,” she said.
Malsam-Rysdon attributes the state’s success to being prepared and not panicking when faced with the daunting task of distributing and administering vaccinations across the state.
The state is working in phases through its priority populations to distribute the vaccine.
The state is currently in Phase 1D which includes people aged 80 years and older, residents in congregate settings (such as group homes), people with two or more underlying medical conditions, teachers and other school/college staff, and funeral service workers. This category has a total of about 255,000 people.
People who qualify for the vaccine in categories 1A-1C may also still get the vaccine.
“We expect that as our allocation continues and we are able to get that initial group vaccinated that we will be able to drop the age group in five year increments in future weeks,” Malsam-Rysdon said referring to the current 80 years and older category.
She reminded people that the timetable for people to be eligible for a vaccination is fluid and subject to change based on allocations.
Vaccinations for all South Dakotans isn’t expected until May 2021.
On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health released a volunteer registration portal where people from across the state can register to assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Malsam-Rysdon said an effective and streamlined volunteer pool that is willing and able to assist will be key as vaccination efforts are expanded.
“This becomes even more important as federal vaccine allocation is expected to increase in the weeks and months ahead,” she said
All are encouraged to apply, even those without a medical background. Volunteers that are willing to assist in medical settings may also qualify to receive their COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time.
You can sign up to be a volunteer at https://bit.ly/3a0GOw9
“As South Dakotans, we do step up. We look forward to working with people across the state as we see more vaccines allocated,” Malsam-Rysdon said
The Wednesday COVID-19 report indicated 34 new deaths in South Dakota, sending the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 1,739, according to the Department of Health.
Of the new deaths, five of them were reported out of Lawrence County, where the county’s death toll rose to 40. Pennington and Custer County also reported one new COVID-19 related death. In all, there were 24 men and 10 women included in Wednesday’s death toll.
There were 230 total new cases with 63 of them listed as probable.
Active cases fell by 190 to 3,238 but the number of people hospitalized due to the virus was up nine Wednesday to 161.
Around the Black Hills area, Meade County added three new cases and Lawrence County had four new, confirmed cases.
Butte County added three new, confirmed cases.
