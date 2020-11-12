State Supreme Court rules Buffalo Chip not a town

PIERRE — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that Buffalo Chip is not a town.
The ruling, issued Tuesday, comes nearly 14 months after lawyers for both sides argued before the justices in the case.
At question was whether the circuit court erred by allowing the state to bring an action to vacate Buffalo Chip’s Articles of Incorporation and annul Buffalo Chip’s existence.
Also at issue was whether the circuit court erred by finding that SDCL 9-3-1 required both 100 legal residents and 30 voters in the area before the Meade County Commission could set an election for Buffalo Chip to become a municipality.
Judges agreed unanimously that the state did indeed have the right to bring action annulling Buffalo Chip’s existence.
Justice Janine M. Kern, writing the majority opinion concerning the state’s right said: “We therefore conclude that the circuit court properly allowed the state to institute this action against Buffalo Chip under SDCL 21-28-2(3) and SDCL 9-3-20.”
She said the state has the authority to inquire into the regularity of an organization of any acting municipality.
Justices split on the second issue, concerning the question of residents and voters, with Kern, Steven R. Jensen, Mark E. Salter, and Patricia Devaney concurring, and Chief Justice David E. Gilbertson dissenting.
Kern wrote that as the circuit court noted, under Buffalo Chip’s interpretation, a city within our state could be comprised only of residents who reside entirely outside of its boundaries, but who choose to register their voting addresses within the municipal boundaries.
“It would be illogical to hold that this was the Legislature’s intent when drafting the statute,” she said.
