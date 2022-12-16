Camp
PIERRE — Camping in South Dakota’s state parks continues to rise every year, Scott Simpson, director of parks and recreation for the Game, Fish and Parks said last week.

During his end of the year report to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission, Simpson said the state saw just over 396,000 camping units used throughout the state parks system this year. That’s a slight 1% bump over the 394,000 units sold last year, and represents continuous growth in residents and visitors choosing the state parks for recreation opportunities.

