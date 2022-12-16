PIERRE — Camping in South Dakota’s state parks continues to rise every year, Scott Simpson, director of parks and recreation for the Game, Fish and Parks said last week.
During his end of the year report to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission, Simpson said the state saw just over 396,000 camping units used throughout the state parks system this year. That’s a slight 1% bump over the 394,000 units sold last year, and represents continuous growth in residents and visitors choosing the state parks for recreation opportunities.
“When you see the elevated numbers we’ve put out the last couple of years, anytime we are gaining on this, this is epic,” Simpson said. “We’ve probably been looking toward a downturn, thinking we can’t sustain this, but it’s happening. It’s a testament to the folks working the field, the marketing and the volunteers. It makes me feel great that we are still providing a product where people have a multitude of choices for how to spend their discretionary time, and they choose to spend it with us.”
As for long term trends, Simpson said the state has nearly doubled its camping units over the last 20 years, and has added quite a few more options for users to consider. However, the department has not necessarily added more staff to keep up with the additional offerings.
“We’ve got more capacity than we had back then, but we haven’t moved around a lot on the amount of people we’ve got,” he said. “We’re doing twice as much work with definitely not twice as many people. We’re looking at this as a long-term trend. We see a trajectory over the last 10 years that says camping and park use is going to stay strong.”
One of the ways Simpson suggested sustaining and even growing camping and visitation numbers is by promoting the shoulder seasons, when the parks are not as crowded and still have much to offer. Out of the 396,000 camping units sold last year, Simpson said 65% are sold in the peak months of June through August. For visitation, the parks see about 4.2 million, or 54% of park visitors during those same three months. That doesn’t leave a lot of room for growth during the summer months, but during the first shoulder season months of May and September there has been increase camping interest. During those months, he said camping grew from 40,000 in 2015 to 55,000 units in 2021 and 2022. In October, those numbers doubled as well.
“We’re seeing people who are finding a place with us outside of our regular season, and we think that’s great,” he said. “We’ve got a resource out there that is underutilized for several months out of the year, so anytime we can encourage people to come spend time with us when we aren’t as busy as we could be, so they can enjoy something with an experience they can’t get in July.”
Simpson went on to explain that the state parks are open year-round for camping, for those who may want to try the outdoors under extreme conditions. “If you want a flush toilet, you’re out of luck,” he said. “We winterize those in October. If you’re not averse to the chill and using a vault toilet, we’ve got an opportunity for you.”
