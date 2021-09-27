State officials weigh in at the Roundup

CUSTER STATE PARK — Gov. Kristi Noem was joined by Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden, Secretary of Tourism Jim Hagen, and Superintendent of Custer State Park Matthew Snyder Friday, as they spoke to the press about the 56th annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup.
“Our largest industry in the state is agriculture, but our second largest is tourism,” Noem said. “So we’re thrilled that we get the chance to tell the story of our history – of this tradition. There’s nowhere else in the country where you can have an experience like this.”
Snyder said the park had seen over 2 million visitors this past year, the most ever seen in its 109 year history. Hagen said final tourism numbers for the state would be tallied and released in January, but he expected them to be impressive.
Both Noem and Rhoden, joined in the roundup on horseback, which Noem said marked the first time a governor and lieutenant governor have both participated in the event.
Noem was joined in the round up by her two daughters, a son-in-law, and a nephew, while Rhoden was accompanied by his son and daughter-in-law.
“For us it’s not just about promoting this state, it’s not just about the genetics of this herd, how well respected they are known around the world, but it’s also a family event,” Noem said.
