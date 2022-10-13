bhp news.jpg
PIERRE – Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, Tuesday joined several other South Dakota legislators in calling for a special legislative session in order to repeal the state sales tax on food.

“If we do get enough support from the House and the Senate – we need two-thirds from both bodies – then we’ll have that session on Nov. 3, and it shouldn’t take all day to do it, we should be able to get it done in short order,” Jensen said.

