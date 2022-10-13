PIERRE – Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, Tuesday joined several other South Dakota legislators in calling for a special legislative session in order to repeal the state sales tax on food.
“If we do get enough support from the House and the Senate – we need two-thirds from both bodies – then we’ll have that session on Nov. 3, and it shouldn’t take all day to do it, we should be able to get it done in short order,” Jensen said.
Similar tax-cutting bills passed the House during the 2022 legislative session, but died in the Senate after being scrutinized by Gov. Kristi Noem over concerns that legislators were not being conservative in their revenue projections for 2023.
“We know that we will not grow and have the revenue next year, that we have this year,” Noem said at a legislative briefing in February. “We have a lot of factors at play, a lot of federal dollars that won’t be out in our economy that I’ve been advising legislators to be much more conservative in their revenue projections.”
At the time, Noem said she would support reducing taxes, “as long as we know that we won’t be back here in two years, raising taxes again on the families in this state.” But in September, days before the only gubernatorial debate she agreed to, she signaling that she would support the tax cut if it was brought during the next legislative session.
That wasn’t soon enough for some state lawmakers, however.
“Legislators on both sides of the isle are interested in seeing this pass because people are hurting now and they need relief now, they don’t need relief July first, next year,” Jensen said. “We’re happy to have the Governor supporting the idea of the concept of giving people back some of their money, especially in this time.”
Local legislators weighed in on the proposal.
Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, said she would support the bill if the special session was called, but questioned whether the legislators could organize the assemblage in time.
“I don’t know if we have the time right now to schedule that and what ever would work out with the (Legislative Research Council) and all the representatives to make sure they were there,” Fitzgerald said. “Perhaps I would be in favor of it, but we’re getting down to the wire here on whether we would have adequate time to notify everyone and to set that up.”
Sen. Tim Johns, R-Lead, who did not run for re-election and therefore won’t be in office for the 2023 session, but would attend the November session if it were called, but said he doesn’t support a special session so close to a regularly scheduled one. Johns said the cost of calling lawmakers back to Pierre would out-weigh any of the benefit to taxpayers made by enacting the bill early.
“Being a fiscal conservative, no, I don’t think it makes any sense, not at this point in time,” he said.
As far as supporting any tax cut, Johns again fell back on his fiscal conservatism.
“If you’re gonna take that kind of money out of your spending authority, where is it gonna come from? Because the government’s reliant on that too, so then what are you looking at cutting back in services, so where are you gonna do that? I think you gotta look at the whole picture,” he said.
Johns said he’s not opposed to supporting a tax cut in some form, but he echoed Noem’s original concerns of ensuring that the state would not be undercutting it’s budget to do so.
“If we can do that then, you know, I think it’d probably be a good idea,” he said.
Rep. Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish, spoke on the House floor during the 2022 session in favor of cutting the food sales tax.
“I said that in light of the huge budget surplus: ‘If not now, when; and if not us, who?’ Unfortunately, the measure was voted down the next day in the State Senate by a vote of 22-9,” Odenbach said in a statement to the Pioneer. “With around $115 million in excess revenue, I think the conservative choice is to let the people keep their money, and to budget accordingly going forward. We don’t have to always keep growing government.”
Odenbach said he appreciates his colleagues calling for a special session, but doubted that the measure would have the support of enough legislators to get it done.
“The reality is there are likely not enough votes in the legislature to convene unless the governor calls it, which she can do,” he said. “As she has recently made the food tax cut a central plank of her campaign, I think it’s really her move.
On Wednesday, Noem issued two seemingly contradictory statements regarding the tax cut.
First, Noem went to social media and said she had her pen ready to sign the repeal bill, accusing her gubernatorial contender Jamie Smith of not knowing how to get it done. Smith was the Democratic Minority Leader in the House of Representatives during the 2022 session, when the tax cut passed before being killed in the Senate.
Then, at a news event in a Sioux Falls grocery store Wednesday, Noem said she would not use her authority as governor to call for a special session to pass the bill because she knew that she didn’t have the votes to pass it in the Senate.
"I don't want to put us in a situation where this bill fails," she said.
Noem said that if re-elected, she would use the regular legislative session to convince state Senators that the state’s economy could handle the cut. Smith has accused Noem of flip-flopping on the issue for “political convenience,” and questioned whether she would fulfill her pledge to get the tax repealed at all.
“With the election just around the corner and the uncertainty of whether or not Kristi Noem will serve her full term if elected, we have no assurance that this policy will not join the long list of the Governor’s unfulfilled political promises,” he said.
Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, who also sits on the appropriations committee, called the idea of repealing the grocery tax, “asinine.”
“The whole thing is insanity,” Maher said. “I will fight that tooth and nail to show how stupid it is to repeal the sales tax on food!”
Maher explained that the 4.5% sales tax on food accounts for more than $100 million of the state’s budget, and has proven many times over to be a saving grace for South Dakota.
“When we went through all those budget cuts of 2008, 2009, and 2010, right when Daugaard came in, and we went from a 5% budget cut to a 10% budget cut, the only thing that we knew that was stable at that time was the sales tax on food,” he explained. “You did not know who was gonna go buy that t-shirt, that pair of jeans, or those shoes, because nobody had any money, but one thing that was consistent and stable was our sales tax on food.”
Maher’s argument also echoed Noem’s original stance of financial conservatism, suggesting that although there is a budgetary windfall currently in the state’s coffers, history has shown that will not always be the case.
“You’re gonna have these huge swings up and down, and you remove all stability from that whole appropriations process (if the tax is cut),” he said.
In response to claims that the sales tax cut would help lower-income families throughout the state, Maher pointed out that social welfare programs already reduce those costs.
“What nobody talks about is, if you’re on food stamps, or EBT, or whatever acronym you wanna use to describe that, you already get your sales tax removed. It’s already taken off at the point of sale,” he said.
On track to bring in closer to $200 million this year, Maher said he’d be very open to the idea of reducing the tax, but eliminating it all together would be a big mistake for South Dakota.
“In 2016, when they passed that sales tax increase of 4.5%, it was built into the bill that they would repeal that sales tax every time we met online sales taxes of $20 million or more,” he said.
In 2019, the state received more than $15 million in online sales tax revenue.
“Amazon built a building in South Dakota now, so we can’t consider that into internet sales tax, so the goal line keeps changing every year when we ask, ‘when does this kick in,’” Maher said.
Maher suggested the legislature look into reducing the tax, rather than eliminating it all together.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.