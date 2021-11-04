SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its third State of the Community Lunch Tuesday, with speakers from Spearfish and Lawrence County giving their accounts on how the community is fairing.
Mayor Dana Boke opened the event with a presentation about Spearfish.
Boke started her presentation with some basic numbers regarding the 2020 census. Boke said that in 2010 Spearfish’s population was 10,494, while according to the new census, it has a population of 12,193.
“It seems quite low considering our consistent growth over the last decade,” she said.
Boke said she didn’t think the census numbers were accurate, citing potential inconsistencies in census participation as a possible reason, but conceded that these were the numbers the city would need to work with in its strategic planning.
“No matter what the numbers are, the law does require us to redistrict our wards after every census to ensure that there is equity in representation within the city,” she explained. “Keep that in mind, there is a chance the next time you go to the ballot box you may be in a different ward.”
Boke said that from January to September, the city’s building permit valuation had already reached $63.4 million, up from $54.9 million in 2020.
“This type of growth and development requires us to carefully look at out infrastructure capacity, which we are doing, and the needs for any upgrades in short term and long term,” Boke said.
For 2021, the city estimated a budget of $3.7 million in sales tax, year to date, Boke said the city has already collected $4.4 million. Boke also said hospitality tax collecting in up 22.5% over the last two years.
“I believe there’s a few factors for this,” she said. “COVID has really changed some of the buying habits and patterns … which means a lot fewer trips to Rapid City and Denver to go shopping, a lot more buying local.”
Boke also cited travel habits as a means for the increase in tax collection.
“People aren’t travelling which has resulted in spending money here … and then we also have the group that says, ‘if I can’t go to the beach then I will head to the Black Hills,’” she explained.
Boke then turned to capital projects as she shifted to near future plans.
“We are down shifting construction a little bit to get everyone some time to decompress,” she said. “But we have a few small upcoming projects.”
With the Jackson Boulevard project winding down and on track to be completed by the spring, Boke said the city would set its sights on some needed street repairs in other parts of town.
“We’re going to move on to Windmill Drive, if you’ve driven on Windmill Drive you’ll be very thankful that we’re going to work on this, it’s in desperate need of repair,” she said. “Green Acres and Mountain Shadows will both see some street repairs, but no major, major projects.”
Boke then gave an update on the Exit 8 rec path project, which will run from the Youth Sports Complex along the Neiman Sawmill property and McGuigan Road and connect to the Ward development.
“We have been working on this project for five years, and we’re very proud of this project because of the number of kids and families and neighbors that are really gaining safe routes and connectivity to the rest of the city,” she said.
The city received $900,0000 in grants for the project, which Boke said is about half of the total cost. Initial development of the path has already started, with final completion planned to happen in 2022.
As construction will soon begin on the first 10 homes at the Sky Ridge development, Boke said final grading and utility installation has begun on the $10 million sports complex.
“You’ll see three of the softball fields really come into shape this spring and then the rest of the complex with the buildings and the rest of the fields over the remainder of the year,” She said. “We expect the first games to begin in spring of 2023.”
Turning to marijuana, Boke said the rules and regulations for medical use are now in place, and interested parties can visit the city’s website to apply for licenses to open cannabis establishments in Spearfish.
“As for recreational, we’re waiting on the state to finalize the rules and we will follow accordingly,” she said.
Boke closed her presentation by saying what an honor and a privilege it is to serve the people of Spearfish.
“Although there are always opportunities and challenges ahead of us, we are in a very, very good place,” she said.
Black Hills State University
Next, Dr. Laurie S. Nichols gave an update on Black Hills State University.
“Like many schools, and I do emphasize this because it was very much a national trend, we continue to feel the impact of COVID,” Nichols, president of the university, said. “Overall our enrollment was down 1.9% … our student credit hours were down 5.5% … the good news for us … is that our incoming or our new students to the university were up in every single category.”
Nichols said the university brought in a really strong incoming freshman class, but retention in under represented groups, especially Native American and low-income students.
“In both cases, Black Hills State has led the system in all six universities (throughout South Dakota) in enrolling low-income and Native American students, so this is an area that we have played in and we have played well in and its an area we really need to re-establish ourselves.”
To help address some of those issues, Nichols highlighted some of the new guidelines the university has adopted with its new 10-year strategic enrollment plan.
“The plan is very broad, it’s very comprehensive,” she said. “It covers six areas ranging from improving our use of data so the we can do better in recruitment and retention to focusing more on retention and activities through a student success center, stronger faculty development through a teaching and learning center, and then working on our academic portfolio as well as our scholarship program.”
Nichols also highlighted how the university is partnering with other entities both in Spearfish as well as a broad, to foster more student engagement with the Black Hills.
“(We) partnered with Neiman Enterprises, the Black Hills National Forest, state Game, Fish, and Parks, and our state forester out of Rapid City to create a new program in forestry,” She explained. “We also had the great fortune this summer to learn that our proposal to go back on base at Ellsworth Air Force Base was approved.”
The university is also partnering with Spearfish Economic Development Corporation on an internship program between students and local Spearfish businesses.
“The whole goal of this is to place students in internships who then can offer them a job so that they can stay to live and work in Spearfish after they graduate from college,” Nichols said.
Nichols closed her presentation by talking about a proposed expansion to the Young Center on campus, which would house a state-of-the-art, 20,000 square foot fitness center that she said would serve as a recruitment tool for students as well as a community center for residents.
Spearfish School District
Kirk Easton, superintendent of the Spearfish School District gave a presentation on the district, first talking about budget and enrollment numbers.
“In the ’17-’18 school year we were just shy of 2,400 (students),” he said. “The next year we were down eight students, the following year we’re back up four students from the year prior. COVID hit and we dropped down to 2,361 and this year we’re back up to 2,415”
Easton noted that in the five years proceeding 2017, the district grew by more than 300 students, and it was estimated that growth would flat line for the following decade.
“Well they weren’t taking COVID into account because it just didn’t exist at that time,” Easton said. “All of the housing developments that are going in and around Spearfish, that wasn’t taken into account … so I’m not sure we’re going to grow by leaps and bounds like we did in the previous five years to 2017, but I think we’ll certainly see growth.”
Easton said the Spearfish School District is one of the highest paying school districts in the Black Hills, with a starting teacher base salary of $46,000. He also said that 98% of the teachers within the district meet the federal guidelines to be qualified as highly qualified to teach the subject that they’re teaching.
Academically, Easton said the district just received its district report card from the state.
“56% of our students met or exceeded grade level expectations on the state English and Language Arts assessment as compared to 53% of students across the state,” he said. “46% of Spearfish students met or exceeded grade level expectations in the state math assessment, this is slightly better that the state’s 43%.”
Easton said those numbers are down from where the district typically averages, which he attributed, at least in part, to COVID.
“Not blaming COVID altogether, when we have high scores we own it and when we have low scores we better own it too and we do,” he said.
When Easton became superintendent in 2016, he and the school board established a five-year strategic plan, this past spring, Easton said they developed a new plan moving forward, which will support three comprehensive goals.
“The Spearfish School District will provide a comprehensive, innovative education for each student to promote life, career, and post secondary success,” he said. “The Spearfish School District will cultivate partnerships with families and the community to support and expand learning opportunities for each student … and our third one, the Spearfish School District will be an inclusive and trusting community that emphasizes the principals of respect and responsibility.”
Easton said each school throughout the district is now working to create their own individual strategic plans that sync with these goals.
The school district recently underwent a comprehensive consultation in which capital improvement projects were identified. Easton briefly laid out some of the renovations that would be taking place with an emphasis on West Elementary.
“The building’s not necessarily falling in on itself, but the systems are outdated,” he said.
Easton said the board would need to decide whether to renovate the school or build a new one in the next few years.
Easton also spoke about the new career and Technical Education Center, which is planned to be located north of Spearfish High School between Termes Lane and Hillsview Road, and adjacent to the tennis courts.
“This is something that, I guess is near and dear to my heart, I’m a CTE teacher by trade,” Easton said. “I see the importance of it not only to expose kids to what some would traditionally say are the trades; I think we expose all students to this. They need to have an opportunity to see what things that may draw them into a particular field of study or maybe will repel them from a field of study, but also be knowledgeable consumers.”
Lawrence County
The program concluded with Lawrence County Commissioner Randy Deibert and Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean presenting an overview of the new county jail construction project, which Deibert said is the largest project in the county.
Dean explained, in depth, the methodology of how the County Commission and its Public Safety Committee are working to build the new facility on a strict budget.
“As sheriff, I wear a number of hats,” Dean said. “It’s important for me that you understand that in this project, the hat that I’m wearing is one to protect your tax dollars against the backdrop of an absolute critical need.”
Dean said the goal is to create a facility, which meets the growing needs of the county as well as maintains the fiscal responsibility, which he and the commission are trying to adhere to. To do this, he said the commission set a limit to how much it could spend to build the facility at $41 million, with a maximum annual loan payback cap at $2.875 million. One way Dean said the commission is keeping itself accountable to its budget is to have cost estimates done at various stages of development. The latest cost estimate set the project budget at $40,556,763 million.
“It holds us accountable,” Dean said. “It holds us accountable to you, and it holds us accountable to each other and we’re going to do everything we can to try to meet that mark.”
Dean said that while the pandemic has caused construction costs to soar, paradoxically, interest rates are at rock bottom lows.
“In fact interest rates are so low that they make up for more than what construction costs have done,” he said.
What this has done, Dean said, is created a market where bondholders are willing to pay a premium for the bonds taken out for large-scale projects like this to ensure protections against those interest prices when they eventually rise again.
Dean explained that selling the project bonds at a premium could yield more funding for the project than is necessary, should the self-imposed $41 million budget cap prove insufficient once the bids come back for the project.
Additionally, Dean said the committee is taking steps to research what savings could occur by having some elements of the facility fabricated elsewhere and brought in to the finished project.
“All to this end, we don’t want to have to levy against our constituents any more than what is necessary,” he said.
Dean ended his presentation with a word about how law enforcement officers have been perceived on the national stage lately, and how appreciative he has been to serve in a community like Lawrence County.
“On behalf of law enforcement officers in Lawrence County, we are honored to serve this public,” he said. “We feel cared about and supported and it is the best place in the world to do what we do. Thank you.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.