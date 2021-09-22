STURGIS — If you’ve ever wondered if that two-pound T-bone steak from the grocery store actually weighs two pounds or that the pump at the gas station really gave you 10 gallons of gas, worry no more.
There is a state agency that tests proper weights and measurements for commercial businesses, and it now operates from a facility in Sturgis.
The Metrology Lab, located just off Otter Road on the state Department of Transportation campus, offers official testing of measurements and calibrations for equipment in manufacturing and other industries.
South Dakota’s gross domestic product is $23 billion annually, with more than 50% of those sales impacted by weights and measures laws, said Tyler Steen, division director of the Office of Weights and Measurers/Inspections for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety,
Steen said the metrology department is necessary because it serves to verify that commercial measuring and weighing devices are accurate and true. The program also promotes uniformity in laws, regulations and standards to achieve a balance between buyers and sellers in the marketplace.
“Both buyers and sellers rely on accurate measurements to do business, whether that’s at the grocery store weighing produce, the gas station filling up, or using the heavy scale at the elevator,” he said.
Inaccurate measurements can add up quickly. Steen said they did some figuring relating to the 4,100 gas pump inspections done in the state last year. If every pump they inspected was four cubic inches off from accurate and true, times 300 cars per day, that could cost either the seller or the consumer $7 million over a year’s time.
Up until last February, the lab was located in a small space in Pierre. At the urging of the National Institute of Standards and Testing (NIST), state officials sought out a new location to expand and upgrade the working environment of the agency.
About 15 to 20 years ago, NIST told state officials the lab was less than adequate and they should look to expand and modernize it.
The steel building in which the new lab is housed had been a warehouse for the area division of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The South Dakota Legislature approved $1.6 million in state funding to upgrade the building to be used as the Metrology Lab. Renovations started in 2019 and were finished in December of 2020.
The former lab in Pierre measured about 525 square feet. The new lab is about 4,000 square feet.
“We’ve definitely stepped up. It’s a much needed change. It provides us a lot more efficiencies,” Steen said.
The new facility has four different bays where calibrating can be done. Each of those areas has its own heating, air conditioning and humidifying system.
Maintaining a controlled environment is crucial for testing, Steen said.
“We had a few hiccups early on making sure the humidity was just right and temperature would maintain it,” he said. “When doors open and close, like in your house, you are going to see fluctuations. We can have those, but we need to recover quickly from those. It can’t take three or four days.”
State Metrologist Ron Peterson agreed saying lab staff are overly cautious about humidity. When weights are brought for calibration, they will let them sit overnight to make sure they have the same amount of humidity clinging to it as the equipment in the lab.
The humidity inside the building at any given time should be at 50% humidity, plus or minus 10%, Peterson said. Temperatures throughout the lab hover at about 70 degrees.
“Those requirements are established worldwide, so it’s not just our lab, but every lab in the world has the same requirements so they do it all the same,” he said.
The Metrology department began moving equipment from their Pierre facility to Sturgis in February and March. They started building control charts to send to NIST to show that they could maintain their environment shortly after that. Those charts were submitted to NIST in July. On Aug. 16, the lab received notification of their accreditation from NIST.
“We felt very fortunate with ours to be able to get back up online that quickly especially for our customers,” Steen said.
One of the reasons the lab moved to Sturgis was to serve a wider audience. Steen said Montana’s state Metrology Lab is in Helena and Wyoming’s state lab is in Cheyenne. North Dakota closed their state lab in 2009, and Minnesota has a lab in the Minneapolis area.
“When you look at it geographically, this is actually more of a central point for our neighboring states and potential other customers,” Steen said.
Another plus was that the former highway patrol warehouse was available.
“We didn’t have to go looking for the right land and the building it was already here for us to utilize. We had the footprint. We had the building, we just needed to make some modifications,” Steen said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.