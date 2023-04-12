State Historical Society presenting highest honor to David Wolff .jpg

PIERRE— The South Dakota State Historical Society will be honoring David A. Wolff of Spearfish with its highest honor on April 22, during the annual state history conference in Pierre.

Wolff will be the recipient of the Robinson Memorial Award, one of the Governor’s Awards for History. Named after former state historians Doane and Will G. Robinson, the Robinson is the highest award given in the field of history in South Dakota, recognizing a lifetime of outstanding and meritorious service. Wolff is being recognized for his years of service and leadership to the State Historical Society. Wolff is a long-time member of the State Historical Society, serving on the Board of Trustees for eighteen years.

