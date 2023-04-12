PIERRE— The South Dakota State Historical Society will be honoring David A. Wolff of Spearfish with its highest honor on April 22, during the annual state history conference in Pierre.
Wolff will be the recipient of the Robinson Memorial Award, one of the Governor’s Awards for History. Named after former state historians Doane and Will G. Robinson, the Robinson is the highest award given in the field of history in South Dakota, recognizing a lifetime of outstanding and meritorious service. Wolff is being recognized for his years of service and leadership to the State Historical Society. Wolff is a long-time member of the State Historical Society, serving on the Board of Trustees for eighteen years.
Wolff is also this year’s recipient of the Herbert S. Schell Award for the best article in “South Dakota History,” the State Historical Society’s quarterly journal. The Schell Award is named for Herbert S. Schell, a historian and long-time University of South Dakota professor.
Five other individuals and one organization are also being recognized by the State Historical Society with Governor’s Awards for their efforts in preserving state history. The award winners include Brian Gevik of Volin, Rick Mills of Hermosa, Maxwell Schaffer of Mount Vernon, Bob Wilbur of Sioux Falls, and the National Weather Service of South Dakota.
Schaffer and Wilbur will share the title of South Dakota’s 2023 History Teacher of the Year. Schaffer has been teaching history at the Mount Vernon High School for the past 11 years. Wilbur has been teaching history at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls for the past 27 years.
