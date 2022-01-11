State Historical Society board approves 8 Lawrence County property tax moratorium applications

PIERRE — The South Dakota Historical Society board of trustees recently approved the property tax moratorium applications for eight properties in Lawrence County.
Four of those properties are in Deadwood: the house at 33 Taylor Ave., the Byron P. Dague House, the Gillette House, and the house at 3 Shine St.
Four other applications in Lead were also approved: the Kero Bath House, the DuVal House, the Putnam House, and the house at 420 Mill St.
This application was for the eight-year state historic preservation property tax moratorium for restoration and rehabilitation made to historic buildings.
“These approvals are significant because if a historic building qualifies for the tax benefit, an eight-year delay is placed on the property tax assessment of any certified improvements,” said Ted M. Spencer, state historic preservation officer and director of the Historic Preservation Office in Pierre. “Property tax assessments may not be increased due to certified rehabilitation of the building. The property tax moratorium is an incentive for owners of properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places to maintain and rehabilitate their homes and businesses.”
One of the criteria for approval is that the projects must meet the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
Six other properties throughout the state also received the status.
Of the 14 properties receiving the moratorium, 11 are private residences and the remaining three are or will be income-producing properties. In 2021, private investment per project ranged from $3,000 to $200,000; the combined private investment on all projects totaled $1.77 million.
The home located at 33 Taylor Ave., in Deadwood was built in the 1890s and is a contributing structure in the Deadwood Historic District, which was originally listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This is a previous project from 2020. Work in 2021 included the removal of cyanide tins to install a waterproof barrier underneath and then the reinstalling of the tins, and the addition of gutters to the house.
The earliest built portion of the Byron P. Dague House, located at 29 Van Buren St., in Deadwood, was built in 1885. This is a new project that began in 2021. Work in 2021 included the removal of the aluminum siding which was replaced with new Diamond Kote lap siding; stabilization of the front porch and removal of its railing; replacement of two 1950s-era kitchen windows; replacement of the rotted 1950s-era back porch with a new concrete patio; replacement of the second story storm window with a custom wood storm window; and the addition of decorative gable pediments.
The Gillette House, located at 20 Lincoln Ave., in Deadwood, was constructed in the 1880s and is a contributing structure in the Deadwood Historic District. This is a new project that began in 2021. Work in 2021 included the scraping and repainting of the exterior siding; the repairing and repainting of soffit; replacement of interior trim; and the removal and replacement of two wooden decks.
The exact date of construction of the house at 3 Shine St., in Deadwood is unknown. It is however a contributing structure to the Deadwood Historic District. This is a new project that began in 2021. Work in 2021 included the replacement of fiberglass shingles with asphalt shingles; replacement of the old gutters; repainting of the exterior brick; removal of thr interior chimney which is still visible from the exterior; and removal of rotted floorboards and walls which were reframed and replaced.
The Kero Bath House in Lead, located at 326 White St., was constructed in the 1940s and is a contributing structure to the Lead Historic District. This is a new project that began in 2021. Work in 2021 included the restoring of exterior stucco; repairing of damaged windows and window trim; replacement of an upper-level door and repairing of a lower-level door; installation of new electrical panel and wiring; installation of new fiberglass in walls and ceiling; new plumbing and fixtures; new sheetrock in wall; installation of new kitchen cabinetry and appliances; and the sagging ceiling was corrected and reinforced.
The exact date that the DuVal House, located at 614 Prospect Ave., in Lead, was constructed is unknown but the earliest portion of the house dates to the 1910s. This house is a contributing structure to the Lead Historic District and is a new project that began in 2021. Work in 2021 included the repairing of cracked exterior siding; replacement of original windows with new ones to meet egress requirements; removal of the front deck; installation of new electrical panel and wiring; replacement of old cast iron piping with new plumbing and fixtures; installation of new kitchen cabinets and appliances; and new interior drywall was installed and painted.
The Putnam House, located at 324 White St., in Lead, was constructed in 1890. This house is a contributing structure to the Lead Historic District and is a new project that started in 2021. Work in 2021 included the repairing of exterior siding; caulking, painting, and glass replacement of damaged windows; removal of non-historic deck; removal of enclosed portion of front porch; stabilization of garage walls; installation of new garage door; new electrical panel and wiring; installation of new fiberglass in walls and ceiling; installation of new bathroom and laundry plumbing; installation of new drywall; and plumbing upgrades in kitchen.
The house located at 420 Mill St., in Lead was constructed in the 1890s and is a contributing structure to the Lead Historic District. This is a new project that started in 2021. Work in 2021 included the replacement of deteriorated asphalt shingles with new architectural landmark shingles and replacement of the gutter apron, drip edge and vents.
