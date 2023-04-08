State employees could receive Noem’s paid family leave expansion, despite legislative rejection

PIERRE — A state commission could endorse 12 weeks of paid family leave for state employees less than two months after lawmakers voted against changing state law to make that happen.

The Civil Service Commission will consider the rule change during Tuesday’s meeting. It would extend paid family leave for new parents from eight weeks to 12 for any full-time state employee with at least six months on the job.

