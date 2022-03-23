Stampmill reopening!

LEAD — The Stampmill Restaurant in Lead is expected to open in April, with a full service menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Lead’s historic restaurant will be bustling with activity once again as Bill and Erica Rogers purchased the building last January. Restaurant managers Shad and Jenna Brown, along with their daughters Molly and Kassia, will be managing the business and will become the familiar faces customers get to know.
“We’re really happy to be here and part of the community,” Shad said. “We love it here.”
Originally from Pueblo, Colo., Shad said the family fell in love with Lead after vacationing here about six years ago. Then, when their son attended Dakota State University in Madison, they found themselves passing through at least a couple times a year before finally deciding to settle down here.
“We just knew this was where we wanted to be when we retired,” Shad said. “We had the option to semi retire early, so we took that and decided to come here and open a business.”
Shad said the history of the Stampmill is what drew his family to the building. “It was built in 1897 and it still looks like it’s fairly new,” he said. “Whenever I saw myself running a business it was always in something like this. This is a great opportunity to be a pretty big part of the business community in a gorgeous building, and to help preserve the history of this place.”
Shad said he has been doing some research into the history of the Stampmill building, and he hopes to incorporate old newspaper clippings and photographs into the décor and the menu.
Speaking of the menu, Shad described the fare as “American comfort food.”
“My wife has gotten me super fat over the years, and we hope to do that for our customers,” Shad joked. “We have a pretty robust breakfast menu with a lot of classics and some newer things.”
Breakfast and brunch will start the day from 6-11:30 a.m., and then the restaurant will close to prepare for dinner, which will be served from 4-10 p.m. The restaurant will likely be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Shad said.
Though the restaurant is not expected to open until next month, Shad said the bar hosted a soft opening on Saint Patrick’s Day, and will remain open from 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday through Saturday.
One of the promises Shad makes to his customers is that the restaurant will always have reliable hours.
“We understand that people want a reliable place to come eat,” he said. “They want something that they know when it’s going to be open and when it is going to be closed. That’s the number one thing we are striving for is to communicate real clearly with people, here’s what our hours will be. We don’t plan on closing for a week after Sturgis, and we’re not going to close for the winter. We have heard what people have said, and we definitely want to make sure people know we are here so they can come in.”
In addition to the restaurant, Kassia and Molly Brown plan to open a paint-your-own pottery studio in the basement of the building. “You come in and pick the piece you want,” Kassia said. “You get to finish it and paint it in whatever designs you want. Then we will put it in our kiln, fire it and then you can either come back and pick it up or we’ll mail it to you.”
Kassia said she expects the pottery studio to be open by next month, and the hours will be similar to those of the restaurant, Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Lodging suites in the upper two levels of the Stampmill building are also being prepared for visitors, Shad said. Those will be finished this month and advertised for rent over the summer.
