Stahl announces retirement

LEAD — The job of the Lead City Administrator is not a suit-and-tie kind of a gig.
“That’s why I wear jeans to work,” said Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl. “It’s rare, but I might have to go help someone look at a water line or crawl in a hole somewhere. There’s no way that a (suit and tie) person can be that here. We would be failing the city.”
Stahl, who plans to retire next summer after serving 14 years as the administrator at City Hall, said the ability to wear many hats and be prepared to work in all different situations, with all kinds of different people, is one that will be important for his successor to have.
“In this position you bring people together, solve problems, listen to what they have to say, and come up with solutions,” he said.
The synergy among city staffers, the city commission and the community to be able to work together to solve problems without getting bogged down in conflict is one of the things Stahl said he has enjoyed the most about his position as city administrator.
“We didn’t have conflict other than normal job conflict,” he said. “But we didn’t have political conflicts. We didn’t have agenda conflicts. I think the communication was something that was very strong. We’re not afraid to talk to each other and we’re not afraid to disagree. We just have to work on solving problems. We serve the public and we gave them the best that they could possibly get from us.”
A long time Homestake engineer, Stahl came into the position in 2006 after a short stint as the city building inspector. That was right when Lead was at a major point of transition from its days as a mining town that Homestake supported, to being considered as the location for a world-class science laboratory. It was a time of uncertainty and depression as community members struggled with how to handle the mine closing. But it was also a time of hope and dreams for the future, as progressive minded folks worked toward a bright future.
As the city administrator, it was Stahl’s job to make sure Lead’s city government functioned in a way that would provide the most support for both sides of the spectrum.
“What we wanted to be as a government is not to get in the way of people doing things,” he said. “We don’t want to be the guy in charge. We wanted to be the support. We know that the most important thing we can give the whole community, at the bottom of the pyramid where you start building, is the infrastructure of the entire city. Whether it’s the streets, the police department or the city staff, we wanted to make sure we were able to give all of our capacity and all of our capabilities at the highest level, and allow everybody to build off of it. We tried not to get in the way of progress. If people wanted to try things, we encouraged it. We had to guide them a few times, but the dialog was always there.”
Every year that he was the city administrator, Stahl said, the city was involved in a new project to improve the overall infrastructure of the city. Prudent and effective use of tax dollars, he said, is something else he counts as an achievement during his time with the city.
“It’s important,” he said of using tax dollars wisely. “The citizens are saying our property taxes are still pretty stiff in Lead, but people are getting stuff for that. That’s what we want to show. We wanted to make sure when we did it here people knew what was going on and that people benefitted as much as possible. I think we did alright.”
During his tenure with the city, Stahl said some of the major projects he was involved with included rebuilding Main Street, working to help establish the fire district and build the new fire hall, and rebuilding Manuel Brothers Park to include a splash pad and new play equipment.
“When they first told me about a splash pad, I said ‘you’re nuts!’ Nobody wants a splash pad in the northern United States. I’m 180 degrees from that,” he said. “I think it’s a great thing. The community has embraced it. It was something we were able to give to the town along with a new playground and the support from a lot of entities around with donations and funding to help with that.”
As an engineer, Stahl said he has always had a plan for everything. But with his upcoming retirement, there is no plan for anything. The avid stamp collector said he has been ignoring his impressive collection for about 25 years, and he plans to fix that. Hiking and outdoor recreation, and doing all of the things he always wished he had more time for, are also on his agenda. But mostly, he said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife of 40 years, and his family who all live close by.
“I want to be involved in the community as much as possible,” he said. “I will stay home with my best friend, my wife. We’ll probably figure out how to get along. This is going to be a change for her too.”
Stahl’s retirement announcement came at least six months before he hopes to leave his post at the end of June, or early July. He wants to make sure that he can help with the city’s transition to a new administrator, and that there is ample time to find the right candidate.
“I’ll be able to help that next person break in,” he said. “It’s a pretty unique situation in that we’re not a typical city administrator type of situation. I’m able to do some engineering, some economics and stuff, where some administrators just end up administrating. So, I’m sticking around. I’m not moving at all. I’ll probably find something to do.”
