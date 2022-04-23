STURGIS — It’s nearly 3 p.m. on a Thursday as Kelli Stagner’s first graders sit criss-cross applesauce on a brilliantly-colored rug in one corner of her classroom at Sturgis Elementary School.
The students are spell-bound as Stagner reads from the chapter book Amelia Bedelia – a part of their daily routine enjoyed by both teacher and students before ending the day.
After the reading, the students gather their book bags and coats and line up for dismissal. Stagner shares kind words and hugs with each of her students before sending them out the door.
Sturgis Elementary School Principal Chantal Ligtenberg calls Stagner a “fabulous” teacher.
“She does a fantastic job of building a family culture in her classroom. She shows love and nurturing to her kids, and that’s why they do so well and thrive in her room,” Ligtenberg said.
For that reason and many more, Stagner has been named the Meade School District Teacher of the Year.
Stagner will be honored along with other Meade School District employees at dinner and reception beginning at 5 p.m. May 4 at Sturgis Brown High School.
Sturgis Elementary School First Grade Intervention Specialist Janis Mathis-Anderson nominated Stagner for the award. In her nominating letter she said Stagner goes above and beyond for her students and her colleagues as she genuinely cares for everyone.
“Her kind-heartedness is shown each day with her students as she tentatively listens to them share their stories. She makes each and every one of them feel like a very important person (VIP) in her life as well as in theirs,” she wrote.
Stagner is always thinking about her students’ needs and how to best teach them to fit their learning styles, Mathis-Anderson said.
“She has a strong work ethic and has high expectations for herself and her students. She shares with them daily to do their best work and holds them accountable,” Mathis-Anderson said.
Leo Pyle, one of Stagner’s students, said he enjoys being in Mrs. Stagner’s classroom because she makes school interesting.
“She makes kids actually love school instead of not liking it,” he said. “She’s really nice and sets up stuff for us every single morning.”
Student Kambria Meland said Stagner makes her feel special.
“She’s really nice. She doesn’t get mad at us a lot. Even on a thing that we read in the morning it says that we are all special to her,” she said.
Stagner grew up in Sturgis graduating from Sturgis Brown High School in 2012 and from Black Hills State University in 2016.
She initially went to college to earn a degree in speech therapy, but realized later her passion was working with kids in a traditional classroom setting.
“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher and while I was in high school, I did a couple of shadows with Jan Steffes and Cheri Isaacson who are teachers here at Sturgis Elementary. I just absolutely loved it,” she said.
Stagner thought she might like teaching third or fourth grade, but after doing her student teaching at the second-grade level, she realized she liked the younger students even more.
After graduating from college, Stagner learned that Sturgis Elementary had an opening in a first-grade classroom and decided to give that grade level a try.
“There’s just something magical about first graders. They’re just really eager to learn. They’re really excited about new things, and they love big. They love their teachers; they love their classmates. They just bring so much joy,” she said.
Stagner said she was surprised to be chosen as the Sturgis Elementary representative for teacher of the year, then even more surprised when she won the district-wide honor.
“There are so many wonderful, wonderful teachers in the district. This is such a great honor,” she said.
After six years of teaching, Stagner said she has found her life’s calling.
“I love teaching. It brings me so much joy,” she said.
Her love stems from the connections she makes with her students, their families and getting the students to connect their thoughts or knowledge to the things they are learning.
“It’s a very rewarding job. You get to take these kids at the beginning of the year, teach them all these things and by the end of the year that connection doesn’t stop, it continues on,” she said. “And getting those hugs in the hallway from the kids you have had in the past are just pretty special.”
Stagner said she has had somewhat of a tough year losing both her dad, Jay Grubl, and her grandmother, within a week of one another last September. She took two weeks off from school, but said after that time she was ready to return.
“There’s never going to be a day that you come to work, and you aren’t uplifted,” she said. “Teaching is the gift that keeps on giving.”
