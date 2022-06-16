Staffing issue prompts reduced hours at Belle Fourche Rec Center

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche Rec Center continues to experience staffing issues, prompting the city council to reduce its hours of operation for at least the next four weeks.
The topic was mistakenly omitted from the city council’s June 6 meeting. The timeliness of the issue necessitated the matter’s addition during the meeting. Councilman Randy Sowers, who serves on the rec center committee, requested the addition, and offered a recommendation, which was unanimously approved by the council.
Through at least July 17, the center’s hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1-7 p.m. on Sunday. The pool will close 30 minutes prior to the center’s closure each day.
“We hope to be fully staffed and back to regular hours as soon as possible,” Sowers said.
Although the center has struggled to attract and retain lifeguard staffers in recent months, Nate Velander, Rec Center director, told the council that four lifeguards had recently been hired, filling the vacancies in the aquatic’s division, and the immediate staffing vacancies include two each of customer service representatives and building supervisors.
“We intend to get those hired as soon as possible,” he said.
Last month, the council approved a $1.88 hourly increase of the center’s minimum wage, bringing the hourly value to $11.85. Velander said he hopes that will encourage more applicants.
More information about the rec center’s vacancies and application instructions can be found by clicking on the employment banner on the city’s website at www.bellefourche.org.
