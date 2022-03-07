Stadium Sports Grill in Belle Fourche has new ownership

BELLE FOURCHE — The Stadium Sports Grill known for the Home of the World Famous Rancher Beef Tips, is under new ownership, as of the first of the year.
Kris and Crystal Kryza, are the new owners, but not new to the restaurant, as Kris was the opening manager when the restaurant opened March of 2002.
“Nothing has really changed, I have been the manager for the past 20 years, so really just taken over the role of owner. Still just a working manager and now working owner,” said Kris Kryza.
The Stadium Sports Grill in Spearfish and Belle Fourche are both independently owned but share recipes, same menu, same pricing, and bounce ideas off one another.
Kryza talked about what attracted them to Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
“We were born in Michigan, and moved to Oregon after school and lived there for three years and came to the Black Hills on vacation. We came to visit my mother and father-in-law and fell in love with the place, so we went back and got our stuff and moved here, and never looked back,” said Kryza.
Kryza said today’s tag line and hopefully into the future is: “Often imitated, never duplicated; The Stadium Sports Grill, Where sports fans meet.”
Kryza said he would like to thank his family, staff, and great friends, that have supported them over the years and looks forward to serving them in the future.
“Also a shout out to John Heck and Clair Donovan, thanks for the opportunity to move forward and their continued support and confidence, as without them, none of this would have been possible,” added Kryza.
