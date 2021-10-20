St. Onge man killed in Custer Co. crash

CUSTER — A St. Onge, man has been identified as the person who died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Custer.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a little before 1 a.m. Oct. 14, Shannon Hanson, 45, was driving 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree.
Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
