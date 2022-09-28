Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire

WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood.
DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.
“That’s the first one I’ve ever seen,” Werlinger said of squirrels causing fires, “but we’ve had birds do it. It happens more often than you think.”
He said with the cured grasses and lack of moisture, it didn’t take long for the fire to grow. Fanned by steady winds, it burned nearly 29 acres just north of Interstate 90 shortly before 2 p.m.
Fire crews cleared the scene around 6 p.m.
Firefighters from Whitewood, Sturgis, St. Onge, Spearfish, South Dakota Wildland Fire, and Black Hills National Forest responded.
Controlled burn near Powder House Pass
The Bureau of Land Management started a prescribed burn Monday near Powder House Pass.
Travis Lipp, fire management specialist with the BLM, said the broadcast burn cleared about 70 acres Monday and another 87 acres was planned to be burned Tuesday. Another 70 acres are scheduled for today and 87 more acres for Thursday if conditions prove to be right.
While strong winds buffeted the foothills Monday, Lipp said conditions were calm in the controlled burn area.
“We actually could have used a little more to help us out,” he said.
He said winds were only 2-3 miles per hour.
Burn objectives are to reduce hazardous fuels accumulations, reduce Ponderosa pine stand densities, and restore a more balanced pine-savanna habitat. Reducing plant litter, decadent grass, and fuel accumulations will also lower the likelihood or intensity of future wildfires in the area.
Lipp said another burn may take place in the area in October.
Additionally, the BLM plans to ignite controlled burns at the Fort Meade Recreation Area near Sturgis in October.
