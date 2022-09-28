Squirrel causes Whitewood grass fire

Bureau of Land Management crews conduct a controlled burn near Powder House Pass.

Pioneer photo by Wendy Pitlick

WHITEWOOD — A squirrel is the cause of Monday afternoon’s grass fire just east of Whitewood.

DJ Werlinger, chief of the Whitewood Volunteer Fire Department, said fire crews found the carcass of the squirrel after it touched an insulator and power line causing the line to arc with sparks falling to the grass below.

