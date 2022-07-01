Sprucing up Lead

LEAD — Dakota Gold Corp. recently invited more than 20 volunteers from the Lead Beautification Committee to a luncheon to thank them for their efforts in planting flowers throughout town.
Earlier this month the volunteers planted about 140 flats of flowers in 22 different locations, including at city parks, ore cars, and neighborhood gardens. The city parks department was also thanked for hanging and maintaining 76 flower baskets along Main Street.
Qdoba of Spearfish catered the luncheon that was held in the Roundhouse Restaurant space, with leftovers donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. Volunteers also enjoyed prize drawings and an update about Dakota Gold Corp., which is headquartered at the Roundhouse.
Mayor Ron Everett, who works for Dakota Gold, told attendees that the company is trying to find the old Homestake formation and controls about 42,000 acres of land of its operation. Everett told the crowd that Dakota Gold plans to let the community use the former Roundhouse Restaurant for special dinners and other events.
